Astrology enthusiasts and non-believers alike can agree on the fact that a full moon is one of the most beautiful things that can happen in the sky. Taking place every 28 days, a full moon is a reliable source of wonder, charging the night with its bright and vibrant light. The only way you could make a full moon even better is by making it a supermoon. The most recent iteration of this lunation happened on Feb. 9 at 2:33 a.m. ET, and it was just as spectacular as one could hope for. In even better news, the next supermoon in 2020 isn't too far away.

In case you're wondering what's so "super" about a supermoon, this is when a full moon reaches the closest proximity to Earth that it can possibly reach, according to TimeAndDate.com. What happens when the full moon is closer to Earth? You get a full moon that appears even bigger and brighter, which totally amps up the whole experience.

The same rules for a full moon apply to a supermoon, so no need to start feeling confused. As always, a full moon is an intense emotional experience, marked by revelation and reward. This is when the sun and moon form an exact opposition, unearthing deep truths and encouraging pivotal moments to take place. A full moon is also when you reach the end of a chapter in your life, no matter how small it may be. This chapter began on the corresponding new moon that took place six months prior. If you analyze what was going on in your life during that new moon, it will bring you further clarity about the message a full moon brings.

If you like planning your magical rituals, romantic dates, and artistic endeavors for the night of a full moon — and now, particularly a supermoon — you won't have to wait long. The next supermoon of 2020 is coming at you fast. Here's an astrological breakdown of the event:

The Supermoon In Virgo Takes Place Mar. 9 At 1:48 p.m. ET

Shutterstock

The supermoon slated to take place this March occurs in intellectual, analytical, and organized Virgo. This mutable earth sign brings attention to the way you use your mind, how you prioritize your responsibilities, and how you can change your life by taking practical action toward a goal.

There's nothing Virgo loves more than getting to work and seeing results, which makes it all the more exciting that this supermoon is teeming with motivational energy and power. As it forms a trine to ambitious Mars, lucky Jupiter, committed Saturn, and transformative Pluto, this supermoon will be nothing short of accomplished. Pushing you to become the best possible person you can be, this lunation totally puts the "super" in supermoon.

However, don't forget that a supermoon is essentially a full moon, but with a little more intensity. If you normally get emotional on a full moon, wait until you get a load of the Mar. 9 supermoon, because it forms an opposition with sensitive and spiritual Neptune. Lowering your guard and opening your heart to vulnerability, this supermoon could be full of feels. Let it bring you closer to others and spread the empathy.

And trust me, you're going to need the empathy, especially as Venus — planet of love and friendship — forms a conjunction with unpredictable and commitment-phobic Uranus. This could challenge your relationships and encourage you to search for freedom. If you don't like the sound of a little more independence and space from your partner, you may find this supermoon challenging. However, it could be exactly the kind of excitement your relationship needs if you're willing to open your mind to change.

Regardless of what happens during this upcoming supermoon, it will most definitely encourage you to become the "super" version of yourself. You've got power, baby, so you might as well embrace it.