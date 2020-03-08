There's another full moon on the way, and there's absolutely nothing ordinary about this mercurial lunation. Pragmatic yet swirling with revolutionary insight, the spiritual meaning of the March 2020 supermoon is just as fruitful as it is righteous.

But what exactly is a supermoon, anyway? As you know, a full moon occurs when the sun sits directly opposite the moon; the polarity between the divine feminine (moon) and sacred masculine presence (sun) is a representation of the balance needed. Same goes for the supermoon, except the moon is as close to the Earth as it can possibly get, therefore, it looks bigger and brighter.

With Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn — amidst Uranus' transit through stability-seeking Taurus — there's really no escaping the potency of the element earth. Think about everything you've been given no choice but to work on these past few years. Themes revolving around your sense of security, long-term goals, and personal success have likely overpowered everything else, but don't worry, your hard work will soon pay off.

Interestingly enough, the topic of work is very appropriate for this full moon, as it will light up the night in the meticulous and resourceful sign of Virgo on Monday, March, 9 at exactly 1:48 p.m. ET. Grounding and infused with some inspiration, this Mercury-ruled lunation will coincide with a number of interesting aspects.

The Essence Of Virgo And Its Role In The Full Moon

Ruled by Mercury — the planet of the mind, communication, cognition, interpreting, and transporting — Virgo perfectly embodies the phrase "crossing your t's and dotting your i's." It's no wonder this mutable earth sign comes after Leo in the zodiac; Leo is a symbol of the unique light you bring to the world as a soul being, and Virgo helps you make something practical out of this creative ability. This is precisely why Virgo is so preoccupied with being productive — especially for those born under this sign — and, more importantly, looking for ways to benefit humankind.

While earth is a symbol of abundance, stability, and sustenance, Virgo's mutable earth takes it a step further. Despite being incredibly fertile and potentially rich with possibilities, the essence of Virgo provides the necessary resource and mindset to make the world around it a better place. Themes related to your self-improvement, productivity levels, and overall health all belong to Virgo. How can you upgrade your lifestyle? What can you to make the world a better place?

Mercury also rules the hands, which is another reason why Virgo prefers to be hands on. Two hands are better than one, right?

The Spirituality Behind March's Supermoon In Virgo 2020

Mercury, the swift messenger planet — also known as Virgo's planetary ruler — will be traveling through rebellious Aquarius during the full moon, amidst Aquarius' planetary ruler, Uranus, sitting alongside Venus in Taurus. More earth? 100 percent. This electric conjunction between Venus and Uranus will also be in harmony with the South Node in Capricorn, and with the moon's alignment to Jupiter, this lunation will likely inspire radical faith and unexpected intuitive downloads from the heavens. However, there is still work to be done — but with the help of Mars in Capricorn, you'll have the necessary determination and drive.

Keep in mind, the sun will be sitting closely with Neptune during this time, so things could still seem a bit unclear. Follow your instincts and intuition. Everything starts with an intention.