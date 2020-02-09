What inspires more awe and wonder than a full moon? How about... a supermoon. It's just like a full moon, except it's even bigger, making the whole lunar event that much more spectacular. If you're a lover of astrology and you follow the lunar cycle, you've probably noticed that the full moon tends to signify a moment of culmination and revelation. It's when your subconscious emotional truth floats to the surface, making itself known. However, when a full moon is also a supermoon, its effect becomes that much more intense. While it's not as energetically charged as a lunar eclipse, it's still something to behold. Fortunately, there will be plenty of supermoons taking place throughout 2020.

There's a very scientific reason for this magnificent lunar phenomenon. According to National Geographic, a supermoon happens when a full moon takes place in a position called "perigee," which is the closest point the moon can currently reach the earth. The reason a supermoon is so awe-inspiring is because it can appear up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than your average full moon. I mean, full moons are beautiful enough, so for them even bigger and brighter? There's no way you can resist that.

EarthSky.org indicates there will be a total of three to four full supermoons during 2020 (it's contested whether the Feb. 9 full moon was technically a supermoon), and they'll each happen one right after the other. That means you're in for some major magic in the sky. Hey, with all these supermoons, 2020 doesn't look so bad after all.

There Will Be Full Supermoons On Feb. 9, Mar. 9, Apr. 8, and May 7

2020 is the first year of the decade, and it's certainly going off with a bang. With four consecutive full supermoons, the emotional stakes are high and the cosmic glamour even higher. These supermoons take place in Leo, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio, marking the end of the winter season and the beginning of spring.

On Feb. 9, the supermoon in prideful, confident, and artistic Leo took place, shining a light on your inner child and encouraging you to be passionate about life. By Mar. 9, the supermoon in Virgo takes place. Since Virgo rules over your health and your daily routine, this supermoon brings attention to your overall well-being and priorities. The supermoon in balanced, harmonious, and romantic Libra follows on Apr. 8, granting you revelations about your relationships. The last full supermoon takes place on May 7, in the dark, secretive, and emotional sign of Scorpio. This one packs quite the punch, revealing truths you may not have been prepared to hear.

Even though there is no real astrological significance to a supermoon, it only makes sense that it would turn the emotional energy of the lunation up a notch, right? After all, the moon rules over your inner world, your heart, and all that you feel within. What do you get when you add a "super" to a moon? A way more intense experience, that's what. While full moons are a time to realize important things, accept a turning point, or come to terms with the end of a journey, a supermoon could only make the event that much more climactic.

Just in case you're wondering, the Apr. 8 full supermoon will be also the biggest supermoon of them all, according to EarthSky.org. So if you were planning to spend some time watching one of these supermoons, make it the Libra supermoon, because you most definitely won't be disappointed.

Come September, another iteration of this phenomenal event will take place for the first time this year: a new supermoon. (Remember, new moons are different from full moons.) Starting on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET, a fresh "season" of new supermoons will begin its own back-to-back path. New supermoon No. 2 will reveal itself on Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by new supermoon No. 3 on Nov. 15 at 5:07 a.m. ET. That gives you a grand total of seven supermoons for 2020. You can't get luckier than that.