There's a reason why full moons — in this case, full supermoons — are famous for inducing a little wildness in the world around you. This is when the sun forms an exact opposition to the moon, which is the celestial body that rules over your emotions, your subconscious, and everything you keep secret. As the moon reflects the sun's vibrant light, it illuminates everything that lies beneath the surface. Sometimes, the truth can be difficult to bear, which is one reason why the February 2020 full supermoon will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Taking place on Feb. 9 at 2:33 a.m. ET, it may force you to accept certain truths you would rather avoid.

This supermoon — which will appear to be bigger and glow brighter than your average full moon — takes place in bold, vivacious, and all-around show-off Leo. Even if your zodiac sign does not mesh with Leo's energy well (*cough* earth signs *cough*), this full moon is actually incredibly motivating and energizing. Forming a trine to assertive and courageous Mars, this full moon will forge a connection between your intuition and your instinct. It's not always easy to hear the message your intuition is trying to send you, let alone follow it. However, with Mars supporting you and filling you with bravery, you'll have all the desire to take action and make big decisions.

With that being said, this full supermoon could still rock your world if your sun or ascendant falls under the element earth. It will force you to grapple with emotional, personal, and spiritual conflicts, which may feel difficult at first. However, if you give yourself time to process your feelings, you may find this full moon to be a deeply transformative experience that leaves you better than you were before.

Taurus: You're Deepening Your Ability To Accept Intimacy

Have you put up walls to protect you, Taurus? Everyone has defenses, but your defenses may flare up when it's time to let them down. You're in need of love and care, and there's nobody who deserves it more than you. Come to terms with all the ways you stand in the way of your own heart. If you refuse to be vulnerable, there are so many beautiful things you won't get to experience. While vulnerability always comes with a risk, it's a risk worth taking because the rewards far outweigh anything else. Let go and let the love in.

Virgo: You're Facing All The Skeletons In Your Closet

Difficult memories may be surging into focus, Virgo. There may be so many challenging emotions you've repressed and forced yourself to forget so you can get through your day-to-day. The only problem is you've never truly forgotten; that memory is still sitting there, waiting for you to acknowledge it and begin the process of healing. Engage in therapeutic activities that help you forgive yourself and release yourself from the past. You're on the cusp of something beautiful, but first, these pains require your attention.

Capricorn: You're Purging Whatever Has Been Holding You Back

You may feel as though you're being slammed by one thing after another, Capricorn. So many things are coming into play at once and when it rains, it pours. Give yourself time to come to terms with all the things that may be coming to an end. Whether you're settling debts, or grappling with loss, you're meant to let go of these things and set yourself free. If you can overcome whatever it is you're going through, you will only grow as a result. Trust in your ability to stay resilient in spite of everything.