Are you ready for this month's full supermoon? You could say you are... but it may not be as easy as you might think. Glimmering through the conscious sign of Mercury-ruled Virgo on March 9, the March 2020 full moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. However, there's always a silver lining.

A supermoon is simply a really big full moon; it's as close to Earth as it can get without flying out of its orbit, which results in a much bigger and brighter moon than usual, so get your telescope ready.

All stellar views aside, this lunation will bring forth a powerful culmination. First, the full moon is taking place on the same day Mercury — its planetary ruler — stations direct in rebellious Aquarius. Remember, Mercury governs all things related to communication, thought process, and the mind, which means this lunation will more than likely bring a number of revelations, so pay attention.

Aside from being in harmony with Mars-Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, the full moon will also oppose the sun conjunct Neptune in Pisces, so things could very well seem unclear at first. Then again, tapping into your intuition is key during Pisces season, so take note, especially if you're a Gemini, a Libra, or an Aquarius.

Gemini: You're Working On Your Work Vs. Life Balance

Take care of yourself, Gemini. The full moon will activate your domestic fourth house of home, family, ancestors, and emotional foundation, which means themes revolving around your personal life will be top of mind during this time.

More importantly, however, the sun will meet with Neptune via your ambitious 10th house of career, authority, and reputation in the world, which means you could be lacking structure in your professional life. Either you're making too many sacrifices for your career and not enough for yourself, or vice versa. Boundaries are a big theme for you during this time, so don't be afraid to set the record straight, Gemini.

Libra: You're Ready To Move On, Forgive And Forget

This month's supermoon will shake up your secretive 12th house of dreams, karma, closure, and all things behind the scenes, so you'll likely be in the mood to retreat during this time. With Mercury stationing direct, you could also be in the midst of experiencing a powerful epiphany of sorts, considering this area of your chart also governs what is already hidden from you.

With the sun conjunct Neptune via your health-conscious sixth house of due diligence, you'll also be given the opportunity to set the necessary boundaries in your daily routine, health regimen, and general work environment. Have you been stressed out about something in particular? Are you overworking yourself? This is an opportunity to surrender.

Aquarius: You're Getting The Murky Stuff Over With

Not your best full moon, but you'll get through it, Aquarius. La luna will activate your auspicious eighth house of sex, debt, transformation, joint ventures, and all things transactional. So whether you've decided to invest in something or ask the bank for a loan, things will certainly start to resurface during this time. Lots of paperwork to deal with, too, given the moon's Mercurial influence. Although, with curious Mercury officially stationing direct on the same day, this will certainly help with getting the ball rolling.

With the sun and Neptune hovering over your second house of finances, you could also be in the midst of reflecting and making sense of your values and overall finances. Deal with this once and for all so you can move on, Aquarius.