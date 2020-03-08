Once upon a whimsical Pisces season, there was a supermoon in the meticulous sign of Virgo. An eclectic combination, supercharged with mutability, the March 2020 supermoon is about integrating the energy of Virgo and Pisces. During the full moon phase, the sun sits directly opposite the moon — in this case, via the axis of mental (Virgo moon) and spiritual (Pisces sun) wisdom — with the intention of creating balance and harmony between the divine feminine (moon) and sacred masculine (sun) energies. This month's supermoon will take place on Monday, March 9 at exactly 1:48 p.m. ET, so mark your calendars and grab your telescopes.

A supermoon is a new or full moon closely coinciding with perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. For those of you wondering, supermoons aren't necessarily common. While there are 12 to 13 new and full moons each year, only three to four are typically classified as supermoons. Full moons are a perfect time to celebrate, which is especially true for this upcoming lunation, as it will be taking place the very same day Mercury goes direct.

What's even more interesting about this lunation is, Mercury is Virgo's planetary ruler. So, aside from being a powerful culmination from the heavens, Mercury stationing direct the very same day adds even more Virgoan oomph to the equation. Also, full moons tend to bring revealing truths to the surface, which will totally be emphasized with Mercury direct.

Shutterstock

The Essence Of Mercury-Ruled Virgo

Governed by the curious messenger god Mercury — the planet of communication, cognitive functioning, importing, and transporting — the essence of meticulous Virgo has everything to do with "getting your ducks in a row." If you really want to understand the archetype of Virgo, it's important to consider the divine order of the zodiac. For instance, Virgo comes after Leo; Leo is the unique light and talent you bring to the world, but it's Virgo who ultimately puts it to good use. How could you materialize your creations?

While the energy of Mercury-ruled Virgo may seem overly scrupulous and a tad bit demanding, its mutable earth is here to help you make something practical and useful. Themes revolving around health, order, due diligence, acts of service, and self-improvement are some of Virgos favorite things. Although, the one thing Virgo is constantly preoccupied with is productivity. How much can you get done, and is it going to be done correctly? On a brighter and more powerful note, however, this earth sign has one objective and it's to benefit mankind.

Supermoon In Virgo 2020: March 9

Fun fact: The Virgo full moon always takes place during Pisces season. Virgo is Pisces' polar opposite, and during the full moon phase, the sun sits directly opposite the moon, so the Virgo full moon will always bring some much-needed grounding and, for some, a major reality check. After all, the last thing Pisces wants is to face reality. Instead, it wants to float and surrender to the universal realm.

The sun will also conjunct Neptune a day before the full moon, followed by a harmonious trine between la luna and Mars-Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn.

This dreamy conjunction could make things seem unclear, but there's still work to be done. (Hint: Think back to the new moon in Virgo that took place in August 2019. Check which astrological house belongs to Virgo in your birth chart — 20 degrees, to be exact — in order to determine the overall theme of this lunation.) It's time to get organized, so pay attention to the intuitive downloads you receive during this time. The universe is always speaking to you.