Even the most complex and idealistic dreams can be broken down into a series of steps. It's easy to imagine the end goal and let the image fill your heart with joy, only to have it crushed by the anxiety of actually figuring out how to get there. But don't forget to consider the sum of its parts. Your new moon in Virgo 2019 horoscope is all about creating a practical plan for success. Remember the hardest part of achieving anything is always taking the first step. After that, everything else comes together.

The new moon is always the best time to start a new project. This is when the lunar cycle is refreshed and fertile enough to nurture an idea. If you start something new or set an intention on the new moon, it will grow and expand over the course of the next six months. On the corresponding full moon, you'll get to reap the rewards of all your hard work and thank the universe for the way it came to your aid.

This new moon is a particularly powerful one for so many reasons. Although the new moon will affect you regardless, making the decision to harness its energy for a purpose will serve you well. Joining forces with Mercury, Venus, and Mars, an abundance of Virgo's power is rushing through the cosmos, encouraging you to get organized, be of service, set a schedule, and take care of your health. Being the zodiac sign of purity, healing, and intellect, this full moon is about wiping out the excess in your life and doing so in a very tangible and meaningful way. Forming a trine with Saturn — planet of maturity — and Uranus — planet of independence — you can be sure this new moon will encourage you to become a self-sufficient, strong, and committed person in the long run. Here's how it can affect you and how you can harness its energy:

Aries

Take a look at the state of your well-being and your current projects. Nurture your physical health and fitness with new regimens and better decisions. Remove stressors that have no space in your life, organize any lingering messes, and come up with a plan to refine your daily routine.

Taurus

Take time to experience uninhibited joy. You deserve it. Separate yourself from all the stressful constructs of adulthood and ask yourself what truly makes you happy. Start a creative project that connects you with your inner child. Allow a little more romance and passion into your life.

Gemini

Life begins at home and it's difficult to thrive when you don't have a safe space to return to and rest. Take a moment to decide what home means to you. It could be time to redesign, reorganize, or refine your living space. It might even be time to move somewhere that suits you better.

Cancer

You're unleashing your social capabilities and overcoming any communication fears that may be holding you back from expressing yourself. With your intelligence on such high alert, it's time to learn new techniques, concepts, and anything to make your life more productive.

Leo

Give your finances a closer look. Have you been spending irresponsibly? Being a little too frugal? Decide what it is that you truly need and don't need. It may be time to set your sights on increasing your income or possibly even indulging in a few well-deserved purchases.

Virgo

Do something symbolic to reflect the person you're becoming. Change is inevitable and to resist it will only leave you feeling stagnant and bored. It may be time to try a new look or to simply radiate the energy of a new and more confident you. You have the power to take your life anywhere.

Libra

This is a beautiful time to do some very real and personal healing. Reserve some alone time so you can deeply connect with your inner voice and understand your true needs. Meditative and therapeutic activities will help rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

Scorpio

Take a break from focusing on yourself and your own ego. Instead, ask yourself how you can be a part of a change that's far bigger than you. Involve yourself in community efforts and share the wealth with your friends. This is an opportunity to make a difference in the world and feel proud of it.

Sagittarius

Set your sights on your career and your long-term goals for success. If you've been doubting your path or procrastinating on making your dreams happen, now's the time to make a decision and stick with it. You can't be recognized for your work if you never put yourself out there.

Capricorn

You're on the verge of a journey toward expansion. Let go of your need to have control, and instead let life's opportunities open up. Take a chance on something you might normally ignore because there is wisdom to be found in the most unexpected places. Life is a mystery, so embrace it.

Aquarius

You desire truth, depth, and freedom from anything holding you back. You may have to go through a major transformation in order to get the clarity you seek. Sink into your soul more deeply and fall in love more spiritually. Trust that there is meaning in darkness.

Pisces

It's time to commit to a new relationship, strengthen an existing one, or sever your ties with someone who isn't good for you to be around. If all of this sounds extreme, then it's time to rethink your understanding of what a healthy partnership truly is. Each situation is unique, and yet they all deserve mutual respect.