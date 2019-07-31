If you're a big Cardi B fan or your bestie makes you listen to her in the car (me), you may have noticed a recurring trend in her lyrics. From lines like, "eat this *ss like soufflé" to "Bae, it's a snack,' he said, 'It's an entrée,'" Cardi likes to rap about the behind-the-scenes of, well, her literal behind. Whether you've heard about eating the booty or you're curious about trying it out for yourself IRL, it's natural to wonder: What does rimming feel like?

Before you yuck someone's yum, I'd like point to you toward Sex and The City Season 4, Episode 6, in which Charlotte York — yes, traditional, pastel-wearing, Charlotte York — says that she enjoys eating the booty. Moreover, dear Char-Char unabashedly adds that she and Trey take turns rimming. No matter what you're into, talking openly and honestly about your sex life a great way to educate others about sex and de-stigmatize sexual preferences. As long as what you're doing is consensual and pleasurable to you and your partner(s), there's no wrong or right way to get to it.

Elite Daily asked nine women what rimming feels like, and what they said really covers it all.

Shutterstock

1. Dirty, in a sexy way. My girlfriend and I would joke about it a lot just because we heard people talk about it all the time. One time I was going down on her and I kind of wanted to try it, so I asked if it would be OK and she said 'yes' and she really loved it. It took me a while for me to get comfortable with her doing it to me, but she did it the other day and it just felt really good. It felt new and exciting and kind of dirty, in a sexy way. — Marie, 24

2. It needs to be clean. My boyfriend and I both shave, wash, and baby wipe down there before we consider asking the other for that. If everyone is clean it's great. — squidking78

3. It's just super enjoyable. I'm super sensitive down there, so it feels so good when someone licks or breathes on it. It's just really enjoyable and feels nice. — Becca, 21

4. Large and in charge. This guy I used to sleep with in college was just into butt stuff. Like, I would peg him, and he loved getting his butt eaten and he would do it to me from behind — like, as I was on all fours. It just made me feel large and in charge." — Monica, 24

5. It's hot. Sex obviously needs to be consensual, but recently I was, like, in my boyfriend's bed and he started doing it and I was like, 'Wow.' Like, it’s just hot when it’s unexpected. — Cassidy, 23

6. I like it in the shower. It’s fun to do a shower together and wash her all over then have them dive in while you're still in the shower. I’m a bi-lady and I love showering with a girl and then devouring every inch of her while warm water runs over us both. — goddesslyta

7. Not my thing. I'm fine with receiving, but it doesn't do anything for me. I'm less cool about giving, but if things are clean, I can do it. — ReeveStodgers

8. Butt stuff is cool. First time I ever did it was with an ex. He was about to do me doggie style and he started to lick my anus. I didn't say anything but after a minute of licking I was like 'That actually feels really good'. We have nerve endings there to make it feel that way. So yeah... butt stuff is cool. — Lo-lo-fo-sho