Put plainly, there are a lot of different ways to have sex. Not all sex revolves around penis-to-vagina penetration — In fact, oral sex, manual stimulation, anal penetration, and more, are all valid ways to engage in sexual activity. If anal play caught your eye, but you've never tried it yourself, you may be wondering what it feels like to receive anal sex. Here's the thing: Receiving anal sex can feel different for each and every person.

Remember: Before engaging in anal sex for the first time, it's important that you take precautions, like using lube, because the anus is not self lubricating like the vagina. "For anal play, start with four to six drops on the object going in the butt and four to six drops on the anus," Megan Andelloux of The Center for Sexual Pleasure and Health told Elite Daily. "If things feel dry, then slowly add more." Try not to use too much or too little lube, but always feel free to add more as you go.

I asked seven people to describe what receiving anal sex feels like for them, and every single one had a unique aspect. If you're curious, check out what the following women had to say.

It can really surprise you — in a good way. Shutterstock Once I was comfortable enough to go ahead, it was the most intense orgasm I've ever had, it's a completely different orgasm from a vaginal one. It's earth shatteringly amazing. We still warm up with butt plugs before doing the deed, and sometimes if I'm tense, it doesn't work. My best bit of advice is if it's not working, don't force it. You'll end up making yourself worried, which will then lead to clenching and it won't be pleasant. I can safely say now that I absolutely love anal. It's not something we do every day, more like once a week, but I definitely recommend it! — mdgirl90

Self-stimulation can really help. When he first puts it in, "Woah, holy sh*t, that's tight," goes through my brain, but rubbing my clitoris helps me relax easier. Learning to relax is very important. If it hurts, you aren't doing it right. It's a very strong muscle with no natural lubricant, so you have to treat it that way... It feels different, but very pleasurable for me. It's tight and I can feel every inch. The taboo factor helps as well. — Anonymous

It can be really intimate and an exercise in trust. Doing anal is a totally different experience than what I expected. It's always depicted as this taboo, so I expected it to be this dirty, sexy, sultry experience. But my first time doing anal was actually one of the most intimate times I've ever had sex. What I mean is that trusting my partner to listen to me and respect my boundaries was a form of sex that was totally new to me. It was so special. It was really intimate to traverse that territory together and figure out what felt good and how we could create a symbiotically good experience. There's something so intense about trusting someone enough with the possibility of my sh*t on their dick and knowing they will still love me. — Joanna,* 24

You have to suss out whether you're ready or not. It honestly makes a world of difference if you're ready or not. To have successful and enjoyable anal sex, it's absolutely imperative to chill the f*ck out and use lube. I made this mistake so many times in my nascent anal experiences. I would get nervous, tighten up, clench, and it would make the experience more painful and totally kill the mood. Take some deep breaths, consider if its what you want and if you're ready for it, and then try! I didn't like it at first, but now I understand what to do to make it fun. — Gabby, 28

It can make you nervous about the logistics. Anal is interesting. At first, it felt like i was sh*tting myself the whole time, and I kept backing off while my partner was saying, "It's okay, you're fine." But after you get warmed up and in the mood, it is the most wonderful feeling of being... full. For lack of a better word. — Amaris, 24

It can remind you how good it can feel to explore your sexuality. I haven't done anal in a while, but the last time I did it was with my ex about two years ago. It was honestly really fun and erotic in a way that I haven't experienced in a while. It kind of felt the way that masturbation used to feel when I was young and just discovering sexuality and sexual pleasure. It's fun to (safely) explore a new way to enjoy sex. I also think it was hot because my ex found it to be so enjoyable. — Nina,* 27