Full disclosure: I have had anal sex before, and I hated it. Clearly, I wasn't doing it right. On the receiving end, I felt zero pleasure, and that feels like something that's pretty important for every sexual act. You shouldn't just be a receptacle for someone else's good time. You deserve to come, too, and don't you forget it. But can you orgasm from anal sex? It turns out you can — big time. No ifs, ands, or butts about it. (Sorry.)

Contrary to popular belief, orgasms from anal sex are totally possible even though there's not always any clitoral or vaginal stimulation involved. The cool thing about anal sex, though, is that there can be! There's no limit to what you and your partner(s) can do during anal play to ensure you both have the orgasm you deserve.

I asked sexologist Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of b-Vibe and Le Wand, about the ins and outs of anal sex and how it can give you a killer orgasm. Turns out, it's not as complicated as you might think. All you need is a patient partner, a comfy surface, and a few accessories. Now, go on and get yours, because you deserve shame-free, fun, and orgasm-filled anal sex if you want it. OK?

1. Stimulate The A-Spot and G-Spot

To be honest, I had never even heard of the A-spot before researching more about anal sex. But, the more you know! Turns out, both the A- and G-spots can be stimulated during anal play, especially if you vary up your position. "Anal orgasms can happen through indirect stimulation of the erogenous zones inside the vagina," Sinclair tells Elite Daily. "The G-spot and A-spot are key places for pleasurable stimulation through the shared wall between the vagina and rectum."

So what is this mythical A-spot? Sinclair explains, "The A-spot is a pleasurable patch of sensitive tissue right at the inner ends of the vaginal tube between the cervix and the bladder. Sensation around that area can stimulate orgasms in the vagina."

If you're wondering how to stimulate this area, Sinclair says that positions "like doggy style," which allow for "deep penetration," usually work best, though "not everyone reaches an orgasm from stimulating the A-spot." She continues that the G-spot can also be stimulated during anal play, most easily when partner being penetrated is on top during sex. This also gives that partner more control, and who doesn't like more control in their sex life? I know I do.

2. Activate The Nerve Endings

"Nerve endings are points on the surface of your body that are responsible for sending messages to your brain when you feel sensations such as heat, cold, pain, and pleasure," says Sinclair. "There are thousands of them located in the genitals and anal canal. I believe that people of all genders should take a shame-free approach to discovering as many of these nerve endings as possible."

Don't limit yourself to certain nerve endings in certain areas of your body just because cultural and societal stigmas tell you that you aren't entitled to pleasure from everywhere. Access those butt nerve endings, too! "Whether you have a penis or a vagina, there are tons of nerve endings located at the entry of the bum. Hence the reason why people of all genders enjoy 'rimming,'" she continues. "It's also worthwhile to mention that the feeling that anal play is forbidden or taboo may be appealing and make anal an intimate act that can be a massive turn-on for both partners."

That's true. Anything that is reserved specifically for your partner makes it all the more special and sexually charged. So if you're looking to spice up your sex life, anal sex might be the right choice.

3. Use Toys

Sinclair knows all about toys, as she invented the b-Vibe, a vibrator made exclusively for anal play. Incorporating toys into your sex life is also a great way to achieve orgasm through anal. And who wouldn't want to have an insane anal orgasm?

Sinclair says, "There's a common misconception that anal play always ends in anal penetration, but wearing a small butt plug like our Novice Plug can add an amazing amount of extra stimulation to the sensitive nerve endings located at the entry of the anal canal. Try using it while giving or receiving oral pleasure or during a sexy massage." You can even wear one during sex and see how it feels, or experiment using one with your partner to see if you're ready for them to anally penetration.

Also, according to Sinclair, "in a female body, the vagina and the anal canal actually share space." This means that anal penetration can "[shorten] the vaginal canal," thus making it "tighter" and making sex even more enjoyable for you.

4. Switch Up Positions

When it comes to orgasming during anal sex, a proper sex position is key, and Sinclair has some advice. "To start, try lying flat with your legs apart. This is a super relaxing position, and it gives a lot of easy access," says Sinclair. "If you find it's not as comfortable as you'd like, you can bend one leg at the hip and knee, resting that leg on a pillow. Find the angle that allows you to relax into the surface of the bed."

If that doesn't work for you, you can also spoon, which can also lead to increased intimacy between you and your partner. "Bend your upper leg at the knee and hip, and place it on a pillow," Sinclair says. "The giver can straddle your lower leg (which is straight) and use their hands or a toy. This is also one of the best positions for anal intercourse and pegging."

If neither of those positions work for you, and you'd rather be lying with your face up, Sinclair has another suggestion. "Start by placing a small pillow under your hips and another one under your head," she says. "That puts your spine in a C-curve and helps everything stay relaxed. You can place your feet flat on the bed with your knees bent, or you can grab the backs of your knees and draw them to your chest."

When it comes to anal sex, remember: Orgasms are possible. And if you're not ready for full penetration yet, maybe start with a toy first. There are plenty available out there, and they can make any kind of sex more pleasurable, too.