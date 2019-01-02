New year, new ink? Well, it's not necessarily new for Justin Bieber — the singer got a face tattoo earlier last summer. But now, it's finally been revealed what Justin Bieber's face tattoo says. On Tuesday, Jan. 1, celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy shared a close-up pic of the singer's tattoo in a post dedicated to thanking all the clients whom he was able to tattoo in 2018. In the post, JonBoy shared an up-close and personal shot of Bieber's face, where we can now see, very clearly, the word "grace" etched in long black cursive ink above his right eyebrow.

The world first got an ever-so-slight glimpse at the 24-year-old's tattoo back in July, when he was photographed by paparazzi while out and about with Hailey Baldwin, but at the time, it was unclear what it said. Of course, Bieber is no stranger to tattoos, as it's estimated he has about 60 in total all over his body. However, what makes this tattoo so special is that Baldwin is rumored to have a matching one somewhere on her body.

Back in November 2018, NYC-based celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, aka Keith McCurdy, shared with Page Six that he is actually the artist responsible for the couple's matching tattoos. Though McCurdy didn't reveal what the tattoos depicted at the time, he did describe them as "really thin and delicate" and shared that, on Justin, the tattoo was next to his eyebrow and includes "little words."

Both tattoo artists are top-notch artists based in NYC and are responsible for a lot of the ink seen on some major celebrities. JonBoy's client roster includes the likes of Kaia Gerber, Noah Cyrus, Post Malone, and Baldwin (for some of her other ink). Bang Bang's tattoo chair has seen some very famous clientele as well, like Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez.

So what does the tattoo mean? And if Baldwin has a matching one, where is it, and does hers also say "grace"? I have questions.

Given that Bieber has always been vocal about his faith, it's not a far-off guess that the word "grace" could reference his religious beliefs in some way.

Another piece to the puzzle? Back in July, JonBoy shared an Instagram post featuring both Bieber and Baldwin with the words "Style&Grace" emblazoned across the photo. Perhaps Baldwin's tattoo says "Style" in the same font as Bieber's? It's anyone's guess.

When looking at all of Baldwin's other tattoos, I'm willing to bet that her couple tattoo with Bieber is also small and delicate, given that most of her tattoos are. The 22-year-old model has revealed some of her other tattoos in the past, including a tiny cross on the back left side of her neck, a red outline of a tiny broken heart on her right middle finger, and a gun on the inside of her left middle finger.

As I wait for Baldwin to share a glimpse of her half of the couple tattoo, at least we can all finally rest knowing the answer to the mystery that was Bieber's face tattoo. Also, I plan on trolling both Bieber's and Baldwin's Instagram accounts to gush over pics of their new puppy Oscar. Because if there is anything cuter than couple tattoos, it's a little puppy that looks like a stuffed animal.