Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made the most of their New Year’s Eve celebrations! According to a new report from People, the couple spent the holiday with friends in a tropical paradise. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2019 New Year’s celebration happened in Hawaii, of course! I mean, where else would they go on such a special occasion?

A source close to the couple revealed to People that Bieber and Baldwin rang in the new year in Oahu, Hawaii and had their closest pals nearby to celebrate. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber and Baldwin’s teams regarding the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“They all rang in the new year together,” People’s source revealed. They also told the magazine that Bieber, Baldwin, and their crew spent some time on Waikiki beach.

So, what did they do on the beach? What anyone in Hawaii does: surf! People’s insider source revealed that Bieber was totally into bodysurfing while Baldwin was relaxing and having a great time. “Justin was bodysurfing … and seemed super happy,” the insider said. “Hailey seemed to have fun as well. They also had lunch at Duke’s, where Justin treated everyone.”

That seems like the perfect way to cap off the new year, especially considering what a whirlwind 2018 was for Bieber and Baldwin. Not only did the two reconnect romantically, but they seemed to have found their soulmates in each other! And that, of course, led to marriage which they both seem ecstatic about. Baldwin has already changed her name on Instagram to Hailey Bieber, so these two are definitely giving everyone newlywed vibes!

At the end of the day, though, what matters is that they’re happy and People’s source confirmed that they are.

“[Justin] and Hailey looked very happy,” People’s source said. “He was very friendly with fans and wished everyone a ‘Happy New Year.’ He said 2018 was a very special year for him.”

People also reported that Bieber and Baldwin enjoyed a private house party with friends including pastor Carl Lentz, his wife Laura Lentz, and pro-surfer Kelia Moniz.

Baldwin even posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories that shows her posing with some of her guests. Check it out down below:

Just two months ago, in November 2018, Baldwin shared a photo of herself and Moniz in a pool. So, it looks like this new year’s celebration involved close friends only. Here’s a look at the photo Baldwin shared in November:

Bieber himself hasn’t posted anything 2019-related, but just before Christmas he did reveal that he and Baldwin have expanded their family with a little puppy called Oscar.

“Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” Bieber captioned a photo of Oscar sitting on his shoulder. Have a look:

I have to say, it seems like Bieber and Baldwin are supremely happy right now which is lovely to see. And I’m sure their tropical new year’s celebration was a really special one. It definitely looks like it was, anyway! Here’s hoping 2019 is as good to them as 2018 was.