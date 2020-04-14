Proud member of both Bachelor Nation and The Quarantine Crew, Tyler Cameron is the former Bachelorette contestant the world needs. While he's not currently on any of the franchise's shows, he hasn't left fans' radar, and his tweets about the Listen To Your Heart premiere prove he's just as clever, hilarious, and handsome as ever. (OK, maybe his tweets don't prove he's handsome, but let a girl live.)

After coming in second on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Tyler C. proved the world doesn't stop turning and connections don't just disappear after production ends. Though the Jupiter, Florida, native only graced Bachelor Nation's screens one season (so far), he's consistently stayed in the spotlight. Between his acting gigs, his TikTok collaborations with Hannah Brown, and his star-studded dating life, he's had one of the best glow-ups in Bachelor history.

As the franchise's newest spinoff, Listen To Your Heart, premiered, fans were eager to see how this new take on reality dating would find its space in the well-loved universe. But they didn't realized they'd be experiencing the show with the help and commentary of their beloved Tyler C., who made the awkward first meetings and high-drama fights even more worth watching.

Prior to the first episode airing on Monday, April 13, Tyler took to Twitter to ask his fans if he should live tweet. Naturally, Bachelor Nation was all about their fave being along for the ride.

As Listen To Your Heart began, Tyler immediately made a jab at Jed Wyatt, who Hannah chose over him when she was the Bachelorette. Fans remember Jed as the guy who broke Hannah's heart, made a dog food commercial jingle, and continuously serenaded Hannah throughout the season.

While Tyler was clearly having reminiscing about his former rival, it didn't take long for him to get invested — like, really invested — in what was going on during the show.

He also gave some pretty interesting insight to some of the past production rules, which apparently got a makeover for Listen To Your Heart.

And finally, his tweets about the Ryan-Trevor-Jamie love triangle said what basically all of Bachelor Nation was thinking.

Regardless of who ends up with whom or which couple wins the whole thing, here's to hoping Tyler C. makes live-tweeting a weekly occurrence. Either way, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart will continue Monday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.