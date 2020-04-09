Though the upcoming season of The Bachelorette has been postponed due to the coronavirus, Bachelor Nation still has Monday nights to look forward to. The only catch? The 8 p.m. slot will be taken up by a brand-new show with a brand-new premise. The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart includes a mixture of singing, love, and the dramatic twists viewers have grown to love from the famous franchise. But with all that going on, many fans can't help but wonder how Listen To Your Heart is actually going to work.

'Think The Bachelor in Paradise meets A Star Is Born," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline. Basically, 20 musically-inclined singles (12 men and eight women) will live together in a new mansion (not the well-loved Bachelor mansion) as they search for their perfect duet partners, both in life and in music.

After the contestants get to know each other, they'll go on music-themed dates in an attempt to find someone they connect with. It sounds like the contestants will be able to try out different partners as they get to know each other, but eventually, they'll have to decide who they work with best — both romantically and professionally. I mean... what could go wrong?

Bachelor Nation on YouTube

But finding love isn't the only end goal for these singles. These couples will be competing in front of judges who will evaluate their duet performances. The winning duo at the end of the season will not only (hopefully) end up with their soulmate, but will also win the elusive prize package Chris Harrison has been hyping up.

Each week, the stakes will get higher, the crowds will get bigger, and the venues will get more impressive as the contestants take the stage. The duet with the least amount of performance chemistry (deemed by judges, apparently) will be sent home until the winning duo remains.

Viewers can also look forward to seeing traditional rose ceremonies, performances of well-known songs, and some famous guests. ABC has announced a ton of musical stars as judges for the show, including Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. There will also be performances from The Plain White Tees and Shaggy. Plus, Bachelor Nation fan-favorites including JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are also making appearances.

Despite the musical component, "the relationships will come first on Listen to Your Heart, and the music will come second, which means it is not like any of the current competition shows on the air," Harrison told Parade. He went on to say that unlike the franchise's other shows, proposals aren't the end goal for this one. Instead, finding true love and a great musical connection is what it's all about.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.