'The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart's Cast List Is A Lot To Take In
ABC is really ramping up the Bachelor content this year. On top of its regular Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise seasons, the network is releasing several new shows in the coming months, meaning there are even more contestants to keep track of than ever before. Luckily, fans can get a head start, because the cast list for The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart is here, so you can get to know at least one set of Bachelor Nation newcomers right now.
As is typical for Bachelor shows, the contestants come from all over the country — except this time, they're all musicians, singers, or songwriters. They each specialize in different genres, so it should be interesting to see how everyone meshes once they get on the show. Since there's a good mix of men and women, the show gives off more of a Paradise vibe, rather than a "we're all here for one person" feeling like a typical Bachelor season. But since the preview makes it look like there will be a performance or competition element involved, it's clear this new show definitely has its own thing going on.
Check out the full list of contestants below to see everyone who will be on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.
Bekah
Age: 27
Genre: Musical Theatre
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Brandon
Age: 24
Genre: American Folk Pop
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Bri
Age: 28
Genre: Pop
Hometown: Provo, Utah
Cheyenne
Age: 23
Genre: R&B
Hometown: Lawndale, California
Chris
Age: 30
Genre: Soul
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Danny
Age: 25
Genre: Singer-Songwriter
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California
Gabe
Age: 28
Genre: Soul/Folk
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Jack
Age: 38
Genre: Country
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Jamie
Age: 21
Genre: Pop Country
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Josh
Age: 31
Genre: Country & Pop
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Julia
Age: 27
Genre: Pop
Hometown: Wayne, Pennsylvania
Mariana
Age: 23
Genre: R&B, Pop
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Matt
Age: 32
Genre: Neo Soul
Hometown: Encino, California
Mel
Age: 27
Genre: Indie Rock
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Michael Todd
Age: 31
Genre: Singer-Songwriter
Hometown: Atwater, California
Natascha
Age: 33
Genre: Pop
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Ruby
Age: 25
Genre: Indie Pop
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Rudi
Age: 24
Genre: R&B & Pop
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Russell
Age: 26
Genre: American Folk
Hometown: New York, New York
Ryan
Age: 28
Genre: Jazz, Funk, Pop, R&B
Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan
Savannah
Age: 25
Genre: Acoustic Pop
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Sheridan
Age: 27
Genre: R&B Soup Pop
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Trevor
Age: 29
Genre: Country Pop
Hometown: Encino, California
The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 on ABC.