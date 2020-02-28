ABC is really ramping up the Bachelor content this year. On top of its regular Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise seasons, the network is releasing several new shows in the coming months, meaning there are even more contestants to keep track of than ever before. Luckily, fans can get a head start, because the cast list for The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart is here, so you can get to know at least one set of Bachelor Nation newcomers right now.

As is typical for Bachelor shows, the contestants come from all over the country — except this time, they're all musicians, singers, or songwriters. They each specialize in different genres, so it should be interesting to see how everyone meshes once they get on the show. Since there's a good mix of men and women, the show gives off more of a Paradise vibe, rather than a "we're all here for one person" feeling like a typical Bachelor season. But since the preview makes it look like there will be a performance or competition element involved, it's clear this new show definitely has its own thing going on.

Check out the full list of contestants below to see everyone who will be on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.

Bekah

Age: 27

Genre: Musical Theatre

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Brandon

Age: 24

Genre: American Folk Pop

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Bri

Age: 28

Genre: Pop

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Cheyenne

Age: 23

Genre: R&B

Hometown: Lawndale, California

Chris

Age: 30

Genre: Soul

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Danny

Age: 25

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California

Gabe

Age: 28

Genre: Soul/Folk

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Jack

Age: 38

Genre: Country

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Jamie

Age: 21

Genre: Pop Country

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Josh

Age: 31

Genre: Country & Pop

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Julia

Age: 27

Genre: Pop

Hometown: Wayne, Pennsylvania

Mariana

Age: 23

Genre: R&B, Pop

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Matt

Age: 32

Genre: Neo Soul

Hometown: Encino, California

Mel

Age: 27

Genre: Indie Rock

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Michael Todd

Age: 31

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

Hometown: Atwater, California

Natascha

Age: 33

Genre: Pop

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Ruby

Age: 25

Genre: Indie Pop

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Rudi

Age: 24

Genre: R&B & Pop

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Russell

Age: 26

Genre: American Folk

Hometown: New York, New York

Ryan

Age: 28

Genre: Jazz, Funk, Pop, R&B

Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Savannah

Age: 25

Genre: Acoustic Pop

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Sheridan

Age: 27

Genre: R&B Soup Pop

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Trevor

Age: 29

Genre: Country Pop

Hometown: Encino, California

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 on ABC.