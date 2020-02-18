If you thought Jed Wyatt (and his many guitar serenades) was the last musical talent you’d be seeing on The Bachelor franchise — or if you’re part of the small percentage of the population who doesn’t cringe every time the lead and their date has to attend a private concert on a platform in front of hundreds of screaming fans — you’re in for a real treat: The franchise is officially getting a new addition. On April 13, 2020, ABC will premiere The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart. Think: A Star Is Born but with 20 single men and women living under one roof. (OK maybe not "Shallow"-level intense, but there is a lot of crying in the new promo.)

Listen To Your Heart will take Bachelor Nation back to the mansion, where all 20 contestants will form connections with each other based on their shared love of music. According to a press release from ABC, they will “meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.” Once the contestants pair up, their relationships will be put to the test “through musical challenges,” and their performances will be judged by “some of the biggest names in the music business.” Lady Gaga, wya?

Whether the contestants will be judged on actual musical talent remains unclear, but according to the press release, the performances that reveal the couples’ “love and devotion” to each other will advance until only one pair is left at the end. Further details are still unclear, but the show sounds kind of sounds like a combination of Bachelor in Paradise and Making The Band (#tbt). I have so many questions: Will there be rose ceremonies? Will cruise ship singer and BIP fave Carly Waddell be a judge? Will Jed get a redemption arc? Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers make a quick trailer cameo, so does this mean they’ll also be involved in some way?

For now, fans can only guess at the answer to any of these questions, but one thing’s for sure: It’s going to be a wild, musical ride.