Well, it's safe to say Bachelor Nation is officially moving forward in taking over the world, or at least taking over the entire TV lineup. ABC just announced yet another Bachelor franchise show, and this one has a musical twist. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is the latest franchise spinoff that'll help people find love in front of an audience of millions.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced on Wednesday that The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will join The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise in the Bachelor Nation lineup. That means fans will have even more opportunities to kick back with rosé and watch "the most dramatic episodes ever." This new series is special, though, because contestants need to have both the desire for love and musical talent. Here's the official description of the show from ABC:

The eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

The Bachelor franchise has always included quite a few musical moments, including one-on-one dates to concerts and contestants who also just so happen to be singers (but are totally not on the show just to gain Instagram followers or anything). Perhaps the most infamous example is the winner of the last season of The Bachelorette, Jed Wyatt. Jed and Hannah Brown's romance may not have worked out, but Jed did take succeed in that he took any chance could get to sing and play his guitar on the show. TBH, Jed seems like the perfect person for Listen to Your Heart, and since the show could include some familiar faces there's a chance he shows up. Specifically, when Burke was asked if Jed will appear on the spinoff, she responded, "Anything can happen." Sounds like a true Bachelor Nation show.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, bridging the gap between the end of Peter's Bachelor season and the beginning of the next Bachelorette.