From country to pop, musical theater to soul, The Bachelor's newest spinoff is full of talented musicians all looking for romance. Twenty singles from across the country have put their love lives in the hands of Chris Harrison and Bachelor's producers, and it seems there's already plenty of drama to keep viewers hooked. At the core of one of the first love triangles on Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is Jamie, a 21-year-old songstress from Nashville, Tennessee.

Warning: Spoilers for Episode 1 of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart follow. Before the show even aired, fans were flocking to Jamie's Instagram and Facebook fan pages to check out her impressive voice and country-pop style. According to her ABC bio, she's a "sweet and fun-loving girl next door who knows her way around a six-string guitar." She knew she wanted to pursue music from an early age, so the New Jersey native attend Boston's esteemed Berklee College of Music to hone her skill and prove "she can make it big."

Jamie (who was born Jamie Weintraub but uses Jamie Gabrielle as her stage name) was the first contestant to arrive at the Listen To Your Heart mansion and upon taking in the impressive digs, immediately admitted should could see herself falling in love in the romantic setting.

While her voice is defintiely worth noting (check out her cover of “Sober” by Demi Lovato or “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes), it was her strong connection to two different contestants that had viewers buzzing. She cozied up to the second contestant who arrived, Ryan Neal, right when he walked in and it seemed like the two were going to be endgame — that is, until Trevor Holmes walked into the mansion and also drew her attention. After a one-on-one date, a few tears, and a nerve-wracking rose ceremony, it's official: Jamie makes for great reality television.

Jamie's bio says "all she wants in life is for a man to serenade her." After one episode at the mansion, that already happened. Twice. With two different guys. Who both sang John Mayer songs. For a girl who didn't want any drama, it looks like it might have found her.

With only six episodes to find love, Jamie, as well as the rest of the contestants, will be working hard to find connections in love and music that will hopefully last them a lifetime.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart continues Monday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.