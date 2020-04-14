Falling in love with Bachelor contestants is pretty much standard for Bachelor Nation. From the moment contestants enter the mansion, viewers pick their favorites. As a new spinoff of The Bachelor begins, it turns out this tradition is still going very strong, and there's one guy many of fans are already rooting for. So, who is Ryan on Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, and why does everyone already love him? Allow me, a fellow swooner, to explain.

Warning: Spoilers for Episode 1 of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart follow. The 28-year-old from Dearborn Heights, Missouri, gives off total "he could be cast in a Ryan Murphy show" vibes thanks to his charming good looks, commercial-worthy hair, and angelic voice. Specializing in jazz, funk, pop, and R&B, Ryan's posted a wide variety of covers and originals to Instagram. Despite his (currently) small social following, viewers are already crushing.

Not only is Ryan a longtime guitar player, but according to ABC, he loves to break it down on the dance floor and has a home studio where he creates music. Plus? He's not opposed to eating an entire pizza in one sitting, which just might be the definition of marriage material.

Ryan has never dated a musician and is "looking for someone who understands the unique challenges of dating an artist," per his bio on ABC. From the moment he walked into the mansion, however, it looked like Ryan found his other half. Upon making an immediate connection with Jamie Gabrielle, fans were already rooting for the two, and after their steamy one-on-one date, it seemed their fates were sealed (or in Listen To Your Heart terms, like they "hit the perfect chord").

Still this wouldn't be a Bachelor show without some drama, and the Jamie-Ryan-Trevor love triangle is sure to make longtime fans feel right at home while watching the new show. While Bachelor Nation will have to wait to see more of the six-week special to find out who (if anyone) Ryan ends up with, viewers are already hoping for a happy ending for him.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart continues Monday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.