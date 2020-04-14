It's a good time to be a Bachelor Nation fan. Despite plenty of shows halting production and delaying their seasons due to coronavirus concerns, a new Bachelor spinoff has officially arrived and is already serving up plenty of drama. The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart is the newest addition to the Bachelor Universe, and while there's a lot to unpack from the new show, some fan-favorites are already standing out, including Trevor Holmes. So, who is Trevor on Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, and why is everyone already rooting for him?

Warning: Spoilers for Episode 1 of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart follow. If you took one look at his baby face and smoldering eyes and had a sudden feeling of déjà vu, you're not alone. It turns out, Listen To Your Heart isn't Trevor's first time on reality television. In 2018, Trevor made it to the top 25 of American Idol, winning the hearts of viewers everywhere with his guitar skills and smokey voice. While the 29-year-old's country-pop style didn't help him secure a spot in the finals, between his good looks and his charm, he impressed Katy Perry from the start. Upon meeting him at his American Idol audition, she immediately announced her crush, saying "my eyes lit up."

Idols Global on YouTube

Though he wasn't crowned the winner of American Idol, the social media marketer has high hopes for Listen To Your Heart, and from the moment he arrived.

According to his ABC bio, the California native is "hoping to date a woman who is secure enough to know that when Trevor is in, he's all in." While he's never dated a musician before, from the way he immediately connected with fellow contestant Jamie, it's evident there's something to this whole "musical connection" thing. The chemistry was palpable as the two chatted the first night and got to know each other over the course of the week.

While ABC has already announced its musical judges (including Jason Mraz, Kesha, and Toni Braxton, just to name a few), how epic would it be if Katy Perry made a surprise appearance to see her former crush? After Chase Rice made an appearance at Victoria F.'s date during Peter's Bachelor season, fans shouldn't put it past the producers to stir up some extra intrigue.

Since it seems Trevor and Katy might have to settle for being star-crossed lovers, there's still hope Trevor finds his person on the new show.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart continues Monday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.