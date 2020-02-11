Tyler Cameron may have left TV screens when he was sent home from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and fans have been mourning the loss of him ever since. But now, fans have a reason to get excited again, because it looks like he is set to return to ABC this week — just on a different show. The reality star is making his way to scripted television, and people are so ready for Tyler Cameron's role in Single Parents, which will air Feb. 12.

ABC's Single Parents follows a group of, you guessed it, single parents who lean on each other for support while they raise their kids and balance personal lives. The show features some well-known names including SNL's Taran Killam as Will Cooper and Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, who both play 30-somethings with children. So, when Cameron joins the cast on Feb. 12, he'll be among good company.

The ABC press release for the episode mentions Cameron is guest-starring as a character named Danny in Season 2, Episode 15 of the show. Because ABC knows its audience, the episode is a Valentine's Day special, so the Bachelorette fan-fave will hopefully be involved in some sort of steamy romance.

The promo of the episode fittingly aired during The Bachelor on Feb. 10, which made it easy for franchise fans to spot him in his upcoming role. He only had a brief moment onscreen, and the promo doesn't give away much, so fans will have to tune in to see exactly what role he will play. Either way, fans are pumped, and took to social media to share their excitement.

And although this scripted appearance came as a surprise to many, it seems like he may have actually alluded to his TV return in late January. He had a pretty interesting Twitter interaction with a fan that hinted he'd be back in fans' lives in some way:

Fans of Cameron still have hope he'll return for Bachelor in Paradise this upcoming season, but until then, fans can tune in to his upcoming gigs on Single Parents or his new Quibi show, Barkitecture, to catch a glimpse of him.

Season 2, Episode 15 of Single Parents, titled "Chez Second Grade" airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.