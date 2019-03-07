With gift-giving as a love language, Saah recommends the 69 position. "For some gift-givers, giving can be as pleasurable as receiving. 69 is the perfect positions for you to experience the joy of giving and receiving at the same time," Saah says. Lay side-by-side with your partner with your face near their genitals and vice versa. You can use your hands, lips, and tongue to stimulate each other.

"This position is ideal if you and your lover both have gift-giving as a primary love language. For some, the act of giving and receiving have a symbiotic relationship, where the more you receive the more you desire to give or vice versa, " Saah explains. This dynamic could lead to you and your partner both trying to "out-give" each other orally, which Saah says, "which ultimately enhances the experience."

Saah also suggests anal play as well, saying, "Don’t forget to play with the anus while you’re down there!" If you and your partner want to get into anal sex, you have to remember: Lube is key. Dr. Evan Goldstein, founder of anal surgery practice Bespoke Surgical, told Elite Daily, "Unlike the vagina, the anus does not self-lubricate, which means you need lots of lube in order to successfully — read: minimizing injury and maximizing pleasure — have anal sex." In general, Goldstein recommends silicone-based lube. When using silicone sex toys, on the other hand, Goldstein says, "Reach for the water-based stuff."

Overall, Fiallo suggests, "One of the best things you can give your partner is a consensual and satisfying sexual experience. Sexual satisfaction goes beyond an orgasm and includes feeling safe, heard, and valued during the sexual experience." As this applies to love languages, make sure that — if you're the one with gifts as a love language — that your partner's language is also spoken. That way, all parties are satisfied.

When it comes to sex, words of affirmation translate to extra sweet and complimentary dirty talk. Pleasuring your partner with strap-on could be the ultimate act of service in bed. The curled angel — a sideways spooning sex position that allows for closeness and extra G-spot stimulation — is prime for quality time. A literally wet doggy style is a sex position that maximizes physical touch.

Some say it's up for debate whether the five love languages are real and if there's any merit to them. But what's undeniable is that engaging in these three indulgent sex positions will have your partner all riled up and extra appreciative of your generosity.