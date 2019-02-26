One of the things I always want to know when I’m dating someone is what they consider to be their love language. That way, I know exactly how to communicate how I feel to them. At the same time, I want them to know what my love language is (giving and receiving gifts, for anyone taking notes). I've always found this information to be a really useful tool in relationships, especially when my partner needs extra support. It’s like a roadmap of how to make them feel validated and cared for. But here's the question: Are love languages real? Are they really as helpful as I think they are? Do people really fall into the categories of: Words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, receiving gifts, and physical touch? Or are they just some sort of pop psychology?

To answer that question, I needed the insight of the experts, so I reached out to Anita Chlipala, licensed marriage and family therapist and author of First Comes Us: The Busy Couple's Guide to Lasting Love, and sex therapist Dr. Stefani Threadgill, to ask them if love languages are the real deal. Both agree that they are in fact real, and that understanding each other's love languages can really help to strengthen a relationship. Here is what else the experts had to say.

Love languages are real. Giphy How important are love languages, really? According to Chlipala, not only are love languages real, but she tells Elite Daily that they often come up in her sessions with couples. “I see how important they are in the love lives of my clients. People do have a preference for how they feel loved and cared for by their partner,” she tells Elite Daily. “Love is both a noun and a verb,” Dr. Threadgill tells Elite Daily. “We express and receive love in various and unique ways.” So, in seeking to understand each other’s love language, it helps us to become fluent in one another’s way of feeling and giving affection, which is really helpful in building a healthy and fulfilling relationship together.

They can be more complicated than they seem. Giphy Knowing what your partner considers to be their love language is just the first step, Dr. Threadgill explains. The next step is understanding what they actually mean by it. “The idea of the five love languages can be limiting and the verbiage can be oversimplified,” Threadgill says. “If I expand ‘receiving gifts’ to include ‘attention to detail’ or envision a lover remembering an item their partner mentioned months prior, I might identify with it as my ‘love language.’” A love language can also be a way to identify deficits in the relationship. “Unmet needs can affect how I might identify with a particular ‘love language,’” explains Dr. Threadgill. “Many men identify their love language as physical touch, likely as a consequence of a perceived lack of touch and sex in their relationship. Yet many describe a lack of attention, affection, and admiration — needs that are often satisfied through nonsexual and sexual touch. And other means [like] noticing the other person [or] compliments,” she says. It’s for this reason the Chlipala suggests checking in with one another about your love languages annually. “Love languages can change, and sometimes a change in a love language can indicate which one is being neglected,” she warns.