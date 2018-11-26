5 Date Ideas If Your Love Language Is Receiving Gifts, Since It’s The Thought That Counts

When it comes to relationships, expecting to receive gifts isn't always a solely materialistic thing. In fact, if being gifted something thoughtful makes your partner's heart sing more than, say, doing something nice for them, don't sweat it — receiving gifts is a legitimate love language. The best date ideas if your love language is receiving gifts usually involve a token of affection. However, this doesn't mean that the gift or token has to be extravagant to meet the mark.

Knowing how you and your SO give and receive love is such an important part of making sure both of your needs are being met. It's easy to make the mistake of assuming everyone experiences love the same way, but according to Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, this isn't necessarily true. In his book, Dr. Chapman points out that while all five love languages might sound nice, most people tend to receive and appreciate one or two of the love languages better than the others, and this unique combination makes up our individual love profile.

When it comes to receiving gifts, it's not about how much money you spend or what exactly it is you buy them, but rather, it's about communicating to your partner that they were on your mind. "A gift says, '[They were] thinking about me. Look what [they] got for me,'" wrote Dr. Chapman. Since dates are a great opportunity to make your partner feel the love, here are some fun date ideas for anyone who loves receiving gifts as a token of your love for them.

1 Surprise them with tickets to an event. Giphy If you want to gift your bae an experience they won't soon forget, snagging tickets to see their favorite band will definitely put a smile on their face. The best part about going to see a show is that you're not just gifting them something, you're also presenting the opportunity to bond and make a lasting memory together.

2 Plan a night in with some of their favorite treats. Giphy Who wouldn't love coming home to a bunch of their favorite things? Plan ahead and pick up a meal and dessert you know your partner loves. Bonus points if you get all of the fixings to make their favorite classy cocktail. And if you really want to hit a home run, think back on if they ever mentioned a favorite childhood game they liked to play and be sure to bring it that along too.

3 Take an art class together. Giphy For all the artsy couples out there, you're in luck! There are a ton of places where you can go and get your craft on and walk away with a sweet little memento. If painting is their thing, then take them to a wine and paint night or a pottery class where you can paint each other a personalized coffee mug. Since this love language is defined by receiving something concrete, it's cool that this date guarantees you walk away with a token that'll remind you of each other.

4 Take a trip to a carnival. Giphy Planning a trip to the carnival is also a great way to show bae you're in it to win it. After all, this means you'll have a ton of opportunities to win them the giant stuffed animal they've always wanted. Worse case scenario, if you end up having a streak of bad luck, you can buy it for them while they're not looking.