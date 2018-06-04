So now that you’re good and calm(ish) and you’ve really considered why you're so upset, it’s time to actually send the message. But what should you say? Winter says there are four things to keep in mind.

The first thing you want to do is to keep the tone of the message non-reactive. “Non-reactivity shows that you're willing to negotiate," she explains. "You're clearly upset, but you're also levelheaded. It shows that you are open to a real conversation rather than accusations, and attack.” That way, they're far less likely to immediately go on the defense.

Second, even though you have a lot of feelings and thoughts right now, this is not the time or the outlet to spill them all out. Instead, Winter says to keep it short, because if it’s brief, it’s automatically "less threatening.”

Try and keep your statement rational and diplomatic. That way, they don’t become combative right off the bat. If all you want to do is vent, then vent, but it won’t help you get resolution any faster. If anything, it will make it even harder. Because, after all, “who wants to ‘talk it out’ when they know they're going into battle?” asks Winter. No one. The answer is no one. And for this same reason, Winter says not to make accusations over text.

“Emotions expressed are in the 'I' format, which reveals what you're feeling without directly blaming your partner,” she says. (Even if you actually are blaming your partner, save that for the face-to-face.)

OK, so what does a text like that actually say? What fits all the requirements and sets you up for a successful and productive conversation face-to-face? Winter says it should go a little something like this:

I'm hurt and upset by what's happened. I'd like to hear your side of it so that we address the situation together.

This works because it lets your partner know how you're feeling without putting them on the defense. You should never have to lie or hide your feelings from your partner. That's not healthy, but there are ways to communicate it without escalating the problem, and help you reach a resolution that will make you and your partner feel happy and satisfied. That's really what it's all about, right?

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!