Things that suck: Getting your period before a vacation. Having to go to work or class hungover. Chipping your manicure before you even leave the nail salon. But few things suck worse than getting into a fight with your SO. Whether it's a petty argument or a full-out screaming match, no one wants to be on bad terms with someone they love. Lucky for you, I've put together a list of songs to listen to after fighting with your partner that will have you feeling better in no time — or, at least, a little bit better.

Maybe you're the one who instigated the fight and you regret it. Maybe your partner was the one who totally blew things out of proportion. Or maybe you're both equally at fault and you just want to host your own pity party and bawl your eyes out. It doesn't matter whether you're feeling feisty or weepy — music makes just about everything better. (Though I'm sorry to say I don't have any song recs for ill-timed menstrual periods.) A fight brings previously unspoken issues to light, and these post-argument songs will serve as the perfect reminder that a good relationship is worth fighting for.

"White Flag" by Bishop Briggs BishopBriggsVEVO on YouTube Patience is wearing thin, paper thin / Promises broke again, what a sin / But it only feeds my energy / So don't expect no sympathy Getting into an argument can really fire you up — especially if you're convinced that you did nothing wrong. If you need to blow off some steam, nothing feels quite as good as belting out Bishop Brigg's "White Flag."

"Ordinary People" by John Legend johnlegendVEVO on YouTube I know I misbehaved and you made your mistakes / And we both still got room left to grow / And though love sometimes hurts / I still put you first / And we'll make this thing work but I think maybe we should take it slow Need a good ugly-cry? This one is an oldie but a goodie. John Legend's "Ordinary People" is the perfect soundtrack for a sob sesh, but it's also a great reminder that fighting is a natural part of life and if it's meant to be, you two will work things out.

"Cornelia Street" by Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I'd never walk Cornelia Street again / That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend / I'd never walk Cornelia Street again The scariest fights are the ones that make you wonder if this clash will be your last. Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" beautifully captures the fear of losing a life-changing love.

"Rock Bottom" by Hailee Steinfield & DNCE HaileeSteinfeldVEVO on YouTube You get under my skin / More than anyone's ever been / But when we lay in bed / You hold me hard 'til I forget Every relationship has its low points. If an argument with your boo leaves you feeling like you've hit rock bottom, then this powerful Hailee Steinfeld and DNCE ballad is the perfect pick-me-up.

"Talk" by Khalid KhalidVEVO on YouTube I can see it in your eyes / I can tell that you're wantin' more / What's been on your mind? / There's no reason we should hide IMO, most fights are a result of a lack of communication. Khalid's "Talk" is all about one of the most important parts of a relationship, and it will remind you that sometimes all and your boo need to do is talk out your issues. Plus, this song is just catchy AF.

"Chemistry" by Sad Eye, Ted Nights, & Swedish Red Elephant MrRevillz on YouTube We have on and off moments / But in between we are golden / When we don't know how things will be / We ease and live on chemistry Need something a little upbeat? "Chemistry" is perfect for anyone who knows that — despite all the ups and downs — what you and your SO have is something special and worthwhile.

"Him & I" by G-Eazy & Halsey GEazyMusicVEVO on YouTube In the end, it's him and I / He's out his head, I'm out my mind / We got that love; the crazy kind / I am his, and he is mine Sure, Halsey and G-Eazy didn't last, but that doesn't mean you and your partner can't tough it out. Even though it's not grammatically correct, "Him & I" totally encapsulates what a rollercoaster ride a relationship can be.

"Next To Me" by Imagine Dragons ImagineDragonsVEVO on YouTube Oh, stupid things I do / I'm far from good, it's true / But still I find you / Next to me Maybe you know you're the one in the wrong. Working up the strength to apologize is tough, but "Next to Me" by Imagine Dragons is a reminder that the right person will forgive you (and this song is just really soothing).

"We Can Do Better" by Matt Simons MattSimonsVEVO on YouTube Things can get rough, we might drink too much / And say things we shouldn't say / Forgive and forget 'fore we go to bed / And we're gonna be OK Matt Simon's "We Can Do Better" is another upbeat bop that will leave you feeling a whole lot better — and maybe even ready to patch things up with bae.

"Kiss And Make Up" by Dua Lipa & Blackpink CoryDonnan on YouTube And I'm tired of talking / Feel myself saying the same old things / But this love's important / Don't wanna lose, don't wanna lose you this way When you're officially ready to kiss and make up, Dua Lipa and Blackpink are here to give you that final push you need.