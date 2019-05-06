One of the most important parts of being in a relationship is learning how to manage disagreements with your partner. It's far too easy to get caught up in the moment and say things we don't mean or to drag out partners through everything they've ever done to hurt us. However, this type of fighting can cause lasting damage to the partnership. That's why fighting fairly in relationships is something everyone needs to know how to do.

It's totally normal to have arguments about things from time to time, so don't feel like every time you have a fight, it must mean your relationship is doomed. Being able to resolve conflicts can have a huge impact on how you and your partner manage your differences overall. Even though it can be tempting to say things out of spite or fall into the trap of rehashing old drama, avoiding these types of tactics can help you both focus on the task at hand: finding the best way to solve the issue at hand. Whether you're arguing over dirty dishes or something much bigger, there is a way to do it healthily. So, if you're wondering how to keep you fights with bae from getting derailed, here are some ways to keep things productive.

1. Try not to sweat the small stuff. Giphy Can we just be honest? People do stuff that gets on our nerves at times. That’s true of all of us — even with the people — maybe even especially with the people we love the most. Great couples have learned not to let those little things distract from the major things — like love and commitment. — Fran Walfish, Family & Relationship Psychotherapist

2. Be solution-oriented. Giphy A powerful way to stop fighting is that you can only speak up unless you are offering a fair and wise solution. Get proactive so you can avoid (or lessen) fights in the future. For example, create some ground rules together such as; no disagreements unless you are holding hands or maintaining some safe and warm physical contact and accusations. The faster you get to a solution, the easier it is to calm down and discuss your feelings. — LeslieBeth Wish, Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist

3. Accept that sometimes you're both 'right.' Giphy Become really, really good at holding different and opposing viewpoints in your mind. You won't always see eye-to-eye with your partner, and that's ok. Some people assume because their partner thinks differently, they're wrong. They're not wrong. In most cases, you're both right. It's important for both partners to acknowledge the other's perspective and validate their thoughts and feelings. You won't be able to effectively compromise if you don't understand your partner's stance. — Anita A. Chlipala, Relationship Expert & Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist