These Halloween 2018 Meme Costumes Will Help You Stay Trendy This Year

Although I'm basically a master of Halloween costumes (self-proclaimed, that is), coming up with the perfect costume never fails to be incredibly difficult. As a life-long horror movie fanatic, I'm a firm believer that Freddy Kruger or The Shining twins are absolutely perfect options, but I must say that funny costumes are most definitely my favorites. So, if you're looking for some LOLs — and if you're trying to keep your costume as relevant as possible this season — these are the best Halloween 2018 meme costumes you can choose from. I can pretty much promise that any one of them will get you some chuckles.

If you think about it, the realm of memes is incredibly vast. Even from the year 2018 alone, there are honestly hundreds of potential costumes to choose from. Do you want something political, like fist pumping Donald Trump (or literally any one of his outrageous tweets)? Or are you searching for something more light-hearted, such as Evil Patrick Star or IHOb? See, I'm telling you, there are so many fantastic options for 2018 meme costumes this year, and most of them are relatively easy to put together. So, sit back, relax, and take a look at each and every one of these fabulous (and straight-up hilarious) options. You won't be disappointed.

1 Tide Pods Amazon Permanent Fabric Markers ($11.95 on Amazon), Goodthreads Crew Neck ($13.23 on Amazon), B Wild Blue Color Spray ($6.51 on Amazon), B Wild Orange Color Spray ($6 on Amazon) You'll have to get a little creative to actually transform yourself into a tasty lookin' Tide Pod. But with a white shirt, permanent fabric markers, and, of course, orange and blue hair dye, you'll like just like the delectable "snack" — which, as a reminder, is soap and absolutely not edible — that teens (for whatever reason) came to know and love this year. You'll look just like the memes questioning the very weird choice to eat laundry detergent, but please, please refrain from actually ingesting any of the squishy pods.

5 Evil Patrick Star Amazon Adult Starfish Costume ($64.17 on Amazon) Dressing up as Evil Patrick Star is so simple. Just buy the Patrick Star costume, and make that sinister face that causes so many innocent people to run screaming into the night. It's a super low-effort outfit, and honestly, it's one of the best memes out there.

6 Bibble Singing Amazon Turquoise Face Paint ($9.01 on Amazon), Acrylic Purple Felt Sheet ($13.15 on Amazon), Hanes Turquoise T Shirt ($4.29 on Amazon) Remember when you were 10 years old and singing "Because Of You" by Kelly Clarkson, as if you knew what heartbreak actually felt like? Do you sing it that way, to this day? Dress up as Singing Bibble, who sings his little heart out, with absolutely no idea what he's singing about. Paint your face blue, and cover your blue T-shirt in purple felt spots. You'll be good as gold.

7 Yanny Or Laurel? Amazon Permanent Fabric Markers ($11.95 on Amazon), Goodthreads Crew Neck ($13.23 on Amazon) Regardless if you heard Yanny or Laurel, dressing up as the incredibly ambiguous recording is quick, and it's honestly so funny. Just write "Laurel" on one side of the white T-shirt, and "Yanny" on the other. Nobody will know which one to pick. Or, you might just be the cause of the great Halloween 2018 Yanny or Laurel debate. Either way, your costume will definitely be a conversation starter.