Quotes and song lyrics from your favorite celebrities always make for great Instagram captions, which is why all your followers are picking them to go along with their photos. If you're a BTS fan, you can join in on the fun, too, by choosing any of the iconic lines the members have said in their music, interviews, and livestreams through the years. They've had funny and lighthearted things to say, as well as more serious and thought-provoking advice to share with fans. These BTS Jimin quotes for Instagram captions will definitely result in so many likes on your posts.

In case you need any more convincing you should use quotes by Jimin on your profile, the other BTS members once praised Jimin for having a way with words. In fact, V was so moved by the encouragement he received from his friend, it inspired him to grow as a person. According to V, Jimin once told him, "I can't help you but I can be strength to you." Many of Jimin's lyrics and speeches to fans carry a similar message that he'll always being there to support the ones he loves.

Whether it's about following your dreams or falling in love, there's a Jimin saying for everything. Check out the best Jimin quotes for IG captions below.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

V was right. Jimin's quotes are ones that you can't ever forget, so using them as captions is genius.