When it comes to trends, specifically fashion and beauty trends, it seems as if the saying "what's old is new again" is always relevant at one point or another. This season, such is the case with hair accessories. It looks like all of the clips and headbands we all loved from the late '90s and early '00s are resurfacing, but this time, with a slightly cooler, grown-up edge to them. That's right, the winter hair accessory trends spotted on and off the runways this year feature a slew of styles from our youth that have been revived with a touch of glitz and glamour.

From zig-zag headbands and scrunchies to jaw clips and bobby pins, I've rounded up the winter hair accessory trends that will have you convinced you should bling out your entire head with the hair accessories from your childhood.

BLINGED-OUT SHAPE CLIPS

Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock

The good ol' snap clips that you used to wear in the fourth grade to hold your overgrown bangs back have made a very chic, sparkly comeback and are now available in all sorts of shapes, as seen in AW18 shows like Simone Rocha.

If you want to hop on this trend, like stat, you may wanna cop a hair clip like this Nadine Crystal Hair Clip from Baublebar, embellished with different rhinestones and gems and can be worn to hold back flyaways or added to any up-do as a shiny accent.

SCRUNCHIES

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

When I was younger, I would wear my scrunchies one of two ways: I'd either wear it on my ankle (yep, I skipped the whole "wear it on your wrist" movement for whatever reason) or I would use it to tie up my sideways, half-up, half-down pony, a la Kimmy Gibler. Well, now that the scrunchie has gotten a major makeover — like with this Lele Sadoughi Lipstick Pink Scrunchie, which is made of luxe velvet — I'll definitely make sure to style the updated scrunchies as they deserve to be worn this winter: either with a low, loose ponytail, or a polished top-knot, which is how celebs like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have been seen wearing them.

JAW CLIPS

Kelly Taub/WWD/Shutterstock

For his AW18 show during New York Fashion Week, Alexander Wang officially gave the jaw clip a major comeback when he had lead hairstylist and Redken creative director Guido Palau slick back the models' hair into twists at the nape of the neck and secure the hair with jaw clips. Of course, in true Wang fashion, the jaw clips used in his show (which you can buy below for just $24) are much chicer than the plastic, tortoise shell clips you can pick up from your local drugstore. Instead, Wang's jaw clips are sleek, silver, metal-plated, and adorned with the "ALEXANDER WANG" logo.

WORDS ON CLIPS

WWD/Shutterstock

Hair clips got another cool, fashion-forward upgrade in the form of blinged-out word designs, as seen in Ashley Williams' AW18 show or in those Gucci hair clips every influencer seems to own.

For her new Kitsch x Justine Marjan collection, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan also launched a line of these super cute and very affordable rhinestone pins that blazon words like "Glam" and "Damn" and "Feelings" on them. Marjan's inspiration behind the clips? Those same expensive, embellished Gucci logo hair clips. Luckily, just in time for you to embrace one of winter's biggest hair accessory trends, Marjan, whose client roster includes the likes of Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Olivia Culpo, has finally released the hair accessory collection that'll add a major, blingy statement to your look, while only setting you back $29.

DAINTY ACCENT BOBBY PINS

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

As seen in Zadig and Voltaire's AW18 show on Hailey Baldwin (pictured above), dainty bobby pins with bedazzled and delicate designs are having their moment in the spotlight as well.

If you're looking for a unique pick to get in on this trend, Epona Valley's dainty Hello Bobby Pins are topped with tiny hands at the end of the pin to add just a subtle gold touch to any hairstyle, yet they're still noticeable enough to "grab" anyone's attention. (Sorry, I had to.) Consider these gold pins the elevated version of the bobby pins that you used to hold your ballerina bun in place for dance class when you were younger.

ZIG-ZAG HEADBANDS

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

To round out the list of the revamped hair accessories from the '90s that are trending this winter, Prabal Gurung made the case for the resurfacing of the zig-zag comb headband during the brand's AW18 fashion show. The designer chose to add the plastic band to low buns on the models ias a way to tame the hair and make it appear sleek in the front. Models like Ashley Graham and the Hadids wore the inexpensive hair accessory during the show and have, clearly, played a major role in inspiring its comeback.

You can easily rock the comb headband while wearing your hair down to keep it out of your face this winter, or you might choose to style it on a low bun, just as the models wore their hair for the Prabal Gurung show.