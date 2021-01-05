The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of large-scale events to be postponed due to health concerns, and it seems the 2021 Grammy Awards are joining that list. The show was originally supposed to air on Jan. 31, but now it's reportedly being pushed back by a few months, and music fans everywhere don't know how to feel. Since the highly-anticipated event was just weeks away, the tweets about the 2021 Grammys postponement are all over the place.

When the Recording Academy announced its nominations in November 2020, fans were ecstatic to see many of their faves get recognized, including Justin Bieber, who received nominations in major categories like Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Changes was Bieber's first album after taking a five-year break to put his family and mental health first, so fans saw his four noms as a huge music comeback.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles received his first three Grammy nominations, including Best Music Video for "Adore You," Best Pop Vocal Album for his second studio album, Fine Line, and Best Pop Solo Performance for his Billboard No. 1 single "Watermelon Sugar."

BTS also scored their first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group, becoming the first Korean group to ever be recognized in a major Grammys category. After years of being snubbed by the Recording Academy, fans were happy to see them finally getting the recognition they rightfully deserved (although, let's be real, BTS deserved more noms).

Fans were thrilled to see their favorite stars attend the Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 31, but weeks before the show, sources told Rolling Stone the ceremony was being postponed, with the Recording Academy reportedly eyeing some time in Marchfor the rescheduled ceremony.

Bieber and BTS fans were happy about the change because it meant their faves could win just in time for their birthdays (JB turns 27 on March 1, while Suga turns 28 on March 9).

Plus, the delay may mean Suga could attend the Grammys since he may be recovered from his shoulder surgery by then.

However, the change means the Grammys will now happen long after Styles' birthday (if they aired on Jan. 31 as planned, he could have possibly snagged a Grammy the day before his big day on Feb. 1).

Fans may have to wait a little longer to see their faves win big, but it'll all be worth it in the end.