Justin Bieber took his time releasing his fifth studio album, Changes, and now that it's here, fans know why. The record is full of songs with meaningful lyrics and beats that prove JB has grown leaps and bounds over the past few years. These tweets about Justin Bieber's Changes album celebrate who he has become both personally and professionally.

Shortly after the album was released at midnight on Friday, Feb. 14, #changesoutnow began to trend on Twitter with Beliebers going wild over the album. People quickly began to praise how Bieber has changed over the years and credit his wife, Hailey Baldwin, for much of his newfound happiness.

Bieber teased the album for months leading up to the release date, even debuting a YouTube series titled Seasons to give fans an intimate look into his life. In the first few episodes, Bieber opened up about his experience with mental health and Lyme disease, as well as how Baldwin has helped him cope with these things.

It's obvious just how much Bieber poured his heart and soul into Changes, and listeners are so grateful that he was able to rise above the noise and produce an already successful album. Take a look at what fans had to say about Changes below.

Of course Baldwin was so proud of her husband and shared her excitement for the album in an Instagram post on Friday, writing, "Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby."

So there you have it. Bieber took his time to produce an album worth the wait and he did not disappoint.