If there were ever a time for marathon-watching your favorite sitcom to be considered widely acceptable, it's now. Whether you're a fan of the comedy series, chances are you've heard of its greatness, which is why I'll soon reveal the Schitt’s Creek character you are, based on your zodiac sign. An Emmy award-winning series — breaking the record for most wins in a single comedy season — the hysterical Canadian sitcom is a must-see for everyone.

The mere fact that Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy are co-stars/co-creators of the show is definitely a reason to celebrate this brilliant, father-son masterpiece. Although, what's not to love? Each member of the Rose family contributes to the comical hysteria. There's never a dull moment, which is probably why one can only dream of being a fly on the wall of the Rosebud Motel.

Not sure what I love most, TBH. Maybe it's that the series is a perfect combination of each character; it proves that the whole really is greater than the sum of its parts. David's impeccably dry wit; Moira refusing to break character; Alexis' relentless delusion and hysterical quirks; Stevie's ruthlessly cynical remarks; Johnny's ride-or-die dapper ways — the list goes on.

While I continue to ponder, here's the Schitt's Creek character you are, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Jake

Desirable, polyamorous, and fearlessly unapologetic when it comes to your sexual desires, your confidence is a major turn-on, and you're the first one in line to test the merchandise.

Taurus: You're Johnny Rose

Dependable, financially savvy, and stability-seeking, your practical mindset and ride-or-die consistency is more than enough to keep the people you love happy, safe, and well-nourished.

Gemini: You're Alexis Rose

Fickle, resourceful, and the town's social butterfly, you don't have the time to manifest every single one of your brilliant ideas, but you'll stop at nothing to flirt, gossip, and strategize your next social event. Guess you could say you're... a little bit Alexis.

Cancer: You're Ted Mullens

A hopeless romantic with a gentle heart and empathy for days, you're always there when the people (and pets) around you need saving, but they should never mistake your kindness for weakness.

Leo: You're Moira Rose

Dramatic, theatrical, and camera-ready in case there's paparazzi, it's hard to break character when the whole world is a stage — even when you're up sh- creek without a paddle. Your energy is unforgettable.

Virgo: You're Patrick Brewer

Modest, hardworking, and effortlessly gracious, you're grounded with your approach, but this will never stop you from giving your all. You don't usually mix business with pleasure... but you might make an exception.

Libra: You're Jocelyn Schitt

Amicable, harmony-seeking, with a people-pleasing personality, you're a devoted partner who will stop at nothing to keep your composure. However, underneath your grace and charm, there's a ruthless leader.

Scorpio: You're Stevie Budd

Sarcastic, introverted, and unnecessarily observant, you're a bit of an extremist at times, but people can't help but find your intriguing mind and wickedly dry humor nothing short of fascinating.

Sagittarius: You're Mutt Schitt

Adventurous, truth-seeking, and the perfect combination of social and anti-social, you'd much rather spend your days harvesting pine cones, surrounded by nature, than partaking in meaningless convo.

Capricorn: You're Ronnie Lee

Pragmatic, traditional, and a natural skeptic at heart, you don't have time to babysit, let alone deal with people's shenanigans. Although, when push comes to shove, you make an excellent wingperson.

Aquarius: You're David Rose

Unique, eccentric, with an entrepreneurial spirit, your creativity and futuristic mind are some of the many qualities that make you stand out in a crowd, but you need a lot space in order to bring results.

Pisces: You're Roland Schitt

Idealistic, clever, with an infinite amount of hope that's borderline delusional, people underestimate your scheming mind and desire to be in control, but you'll go above and beyond for your loved ones.