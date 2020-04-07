There's a reason werewolves and witchcraft are associated with the full moon. After all, a full moon is like a blast of power emanating throughout the cosmos. Ruler of your subconscious and internal self, the moon guards your secrets and carries your truth. However, when the full moon dominates the night sky, it's a reminder to embrace your emotions and be true to yourself. If you were hoping the April 2020 full pink moon would be as beautiful as its name, you'd be right. But in case you were wondering, the moon will sadly not turn pink. However, it will still spread the most vivid of colors across even the darkest of shadows.

The lunar cycle represents a constant ebb and flow of energy. It begins with the new moon, when seeds are planted and ideas pop into existence. As the moon waxes, those seeds slowly begin to grow and your ideas begin to take shape. Once the moon is full, it's as if those seeds have blossomed and bloomed, and you're left with revelations, rewards, and culminations. Those resilient seeds powered through doubt, inhibition, and failures. Whether or not you got the result you were hoping for, the full moon will always show you something you may not have realized before. As is the cycle of life, the moon then wanes, and you're meant to let go of all the burdens you've been carrying, freeing yourself up to starting the process all over again.

The reason full moons are such an emotional and intense time is all thanks to the truths they tell. They force you to ask questions, to rethink your process, to face everything you've been avoiding. But don't let that worry you, because the April pink moon will point you in the right direction.

The Full Pink Moon In Libra Takes Place April 7 At 10:34 p.m. ET

The upcoming pink moon — which also happens to be the biggest supermoon of 2020 — has a desire to make everything more beautiful. Taking place in elegant, harmonious, and diplomatic Libra, this full moon aims to ease tensions, find balance, and remind you of the beauty that surrounds you. There's no doubt everyone is going through a difficult time at the moment, but the pink moon is here to show you that beauty never really disappears.

However, in order for beauty to make itself known, the darkness must be faced first. As Mars — planet of conflict — joins forces with karmic Saturn and argues with rebellious Uranus, it's clear that you may be dealing with a lot of pent-up energy. The urge to break free and do your own thing might be driving you up the wall.

Luckily, the pink moon will show you that there are other ways to channel your energy and aggression into something worthwhile. As the full moon forms a trine with both romantic Venus and passionate Mars, it will drive you to focus on creativity, love, hopes, and dreams. It will remind you that being human is a vast spectrum of emotion and your spirit is alive, no matter how difficult the situation. No matter how dark the shadow, there will always be a light to guide you through it.

With expansive Jupiter forming a conjunction with transformative Pluto on the night of this pink moon, there will be a strong desire to overcome your hurdles and grow in ways you've never challenged yourself to grow before. It's time to realize just how resourceful, resilient, and unstoppable you truly are. Prepare to learn more about yourself and bear witness to how strong and capable you can be.