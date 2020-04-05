Full moons are no walk in the park. A full moon tends to be a moment that involves conflict, emotional intensity, and change. I think everyone can agree that none of those things are easy. Luckily, that also doesn't mean a full moon can't be an incredibly exciting and positive experience. When the moon is full, it causes your subconscious truth to make itself known, and that can be just as rewarding as it is difficult. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best April 2020 full pink moon, strap yourselves in, because you're in for a magical adventure.

Mark April 7 on your calendars, because that's when the full pink moon will take place at 10:34 p.m. ET. Considering how harsh and imposing the energy has been lately, the fact that this full moon — which just so happens to be the biggest supermoon of the year — rises in balanced, graceful, and harmonious Libra is just what the world needs right now. Libra is all about fighting for what's right and finding a middle ground between two extremes. Let Libra's passion for justice and understanding help you navigate the challenges that may be surrounding you. As it forms a trine to both driven Mars and romantic Venus, this full moon will fill your heart with love and a passion for others. As Venus forms a trine with steady Saturn, it will give you the power to keep your promises.

While everyone will find something beautiful in the upcoming full pink moon, it's those who were born with their sun or rising sign in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius who will love it the most.

Gemini: A Revelation About Your Love Life Is Dawning On You

This full moon brings out your inner romantic, Gemini. It will leave you craving poetry, love letters, creativity, and pure, unadulterated joy. It's time for you to forge a space in your life where these things can blossom with wild abandon. Identify the ways in which you've been preventing yourself from experiencing the beauty of life and set those blocks aside. Let the raw excitement of being alive flow through you. It may be time to fall madly and passionately in love. But first, you must give yourself permission to.

Libra: You're Coming To Terms With The Person You're Becoming

It's time for you to make a change that reflects the person you've becoming. It's as if you've outgrown your clothes and it's time for you to gift yourself with a brand-new wardrobe, Libra. You may no longer be fitting into the confines of who you once were, so break free from the limitations you may have set for yourself. There's no reason for you to remain a prisoner to who you once were. Find the courage within you to express your authentic truth, because the world will adore you for it.

Aquarius: You're Learning How To Appreciate The Present Moment

If you're spending too much time reliving the past and fantasizing about the future, you're missing out on the one thing that's guaranteed: the present moment. You're also ignoring the beauty of being alive. There's nothing you can do to change your past and there's no way you can control the future either. Instead, let your philosophy be centered on finding a way to get the most out of what's here and now. There are so many ways for you to climb out of your own mental constrictions. Reach out and focus on what's beautiful about the present moment. Count the blessings that are currently surrounding you, Aquarius.