April showers bring May flowers, and I really hope they wash all the chaos away. Governed by Mars, Aries season always gifts the collective with much-needed energy. Although, April 2020 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Gemini, and Aquarius — and it has nothing to do with the sun being in warrior-like Aries.

April kicks off on a supercharged note — given the full moon on April 7 — and Venus enters curious Gemini days prior, on April 3. Venus will begin her retrograde journey through Gemini on May 13, so pay attention to your relationship dynamics and spending habits in advance. April 4, however, will be an important day, as expansive Jupiter will join forces with powerful Pluto at 24 degrees Capricorn. This conjunction already took place in November, and will happen one more time in June. For more context, check where Capricorn is located on your birth chart. On April 19, the sun will enter sensual Taurus followed by a new moon in the same sign on April 22, and Pluto retrograde on April 25.

Taurus, Gemini, and Aquarius could get lucky in April, and here's why:

Taurus: It's Your Birthday And You Can Cry If You Want To

Cheers to another lovely trip around the sun, Taurus. Your irresistible planetary ruler, Venus, wraps up in your sign and enters Gemini — your pleasure-seeking second house of income, values, and self-esteem — this month, before stationing retrograde in May. Make sure to pay close attention to your finances and guilty pleasures during this time, as this will be a prominent theme for you next month.

Shutterstock

On a brighter note, Mars — via your career sector — will link up with Venus — in your money zone — this month as well, which could definitely add a bit of sweetness to the chaos. P.S. Don't resist the changes taking place. You are evolving and growing.

Gemini: You're Feeling Yourself And Flirting More Than Usual

Cat got your tongue, Gemini? Despite the amount of mischievous fun you're about to have this month, it's important to be conscious of your communication style and messaging, especially with your relationships. The good news is Venus will always bless you with beauty, charm, and grace while transiting through your sign, so feel free to indulge in your sensual delights. Just make sure you're being tactful and honest with others. No funny business.

Lady Venus will also connect with Mars — via your expansive ninth house of education, publishing, and entrepreneurship — which gives you an opportunity to use your words of wisdom to help the masses. Speak from the heart, Gemini.

Aquarius: You're Making Moves And A Lot More Energized

You're all fired up, Aquarius. With go-getter Mars transiting through your sign — amidst squaring off with your planetary ruler, Uranus, via your domestic fourth house of home — you'll be given a nice burst of can-do energy, not to mention some hot-headed temper tantrums. Luckily, Mars will also link up with Lady Venus — via your expressive fifth house of fun, romance, and creativity — which will likely distract you from everything happening on the home front. You might even feel more creative than usual during this time, so don't let this lucky burst of energy flow go to waste.

The full moon in Libra will shake up your expansive ninth house of faith, which tells me you will likely be given the opportunity to break free and start again. Don't be afraid to take that leap of faith, Aquarius.