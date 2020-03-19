The first day of Aries season — March 19 — marks the beginning of the astrological new year, which means it's another time to start fresh. In particular, Aries season 2020 will be the best for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Speaking of the "new year," the spring season is an incredibly fertile time. Think about it, the seeds are sprouting, the flowers are blooming, and the ever-glowing flame inside of you is also ready to come alive.

The aspects that occur throughout Aries season change every year, depending on the planetary movements. However, the one transit truly sticking out for me this year is Saturn's shift into rebellious Aquarius. This will take place on March 21 at exactly 11:58 p.m. ET, where it will remain until it retrogrades in May, and re-enters Capricorn later in July. This should be interesting. After all, it's not every day Saturn retrogrades, let alone enters a brand-new sign. Needless to say, it's about to be a revolution.

Aries: You're Celebrating Your Solar Return And New Beginning

Happy birthday, Aries. Cheers to another magical trip around the sun. It's been an interesting year, to say the least. This will certainly continue throughout your birthday season, but if you've done the work, things should go pretty smoothly.

Though, your solar season will be inevitably challenged by the Capricorn stellium taking place in the sky. Remember, you and Capricorn are both cardinal zodiac signs, so your sun will more than likely be at odds with Jupiter and Pluto. However, given the current positioning of these heavenly bodies — in your ambitious 10th house of career — something tells me you'll be prepared for the changes ahead. Whether you decide to switch jobs or aspire to fulfill a new career venture, the opportunity for movement is most definitely there. Take it easy, though. Saturn's shift into Aquarius could feel strange at first, especially in regard to your social spheres and sense of belonging.

Shutterstock

Leo: You're Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone

You should be proud of yourself, Leo. The sun's shift into your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and unknown territory this season will be incredibly enlightening, and perhaps even thrilling, too. Make sure you tend to your health and stay mindful of your daily duties. Aries' cardinal fires can be impulsive for everyone, especially a fellow fire sign like you, Leo. You've been feeling restless for a while now, but something tells me you'll be ready to take that leap of faith sooner than later.

Mars and Saturn's shift into Aquarius, which means changes in your partnership sector, so I hope you're ready to get down to business. If you're interested, make it official; if you're not in it for the long run, it's time to move on.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Passionate And Inspired

Shout it from the rooftops, Sagittarius. Aries season always comes in hot and for you, and the sun will beam through your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, children, artistic inspiration, and general acknowledgement. Aside from being a bit on the attention-seeking side, you did not come to play the season. This, of course, could revolve around your love life, the children in your life, or perhaps your creative endeavors.

Also, once Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius — via your curious third house of communication, thought process, and immediate community — you will start to witness a powerful shift. Don't be afraid to be disruptive. Set your spirit free, Sagittarius.