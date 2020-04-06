The full moon is incredibly potent yet somehow underestimated. This lunar phase is a celebratory one, because it symbolizes spiritual completion. However, despite the climactic essence stemming from the full moon, it's also a catalyst for purging. For instance, the emotional meaning of the April 2020 full pink moon has everything to do with collective unity, but in the midst of tapping into your inner equilibrium, a number of revealing truths will come to light.

This month's full moon will be in harmony-seeking Libra on April 7 at exactly 10:34 p.m. ET. FYI, when looking to the stars for guidance and clarity, every single astrological energy must be considered. Integrating the effects of the full moon phase along with Libra's zodiac archetype is barely scratching the surface. Libra is governed by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, relationships, and values, which means the foundation of this lunation is entirely Venusian... or is it?

Cooperative, liberating, and triumphant, this Venus-ruled lunation will be activated by a number of astrological energies, such as a powerful T-Square among the sun, moon, and Jupiter-Pluto in Capricorn. Also, Venus will already be traveling through curious Gemini, too, amidst her pre-retrograde shadow phase, which starts on April 9. In harmony with Mars and Saturn, there's no denying that Lady Venus is on a mission. Luckily, she's well taken care of with these aspects.

Pink Supermoon In Libra: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Before discussing the astrological aspects activating this Venus-ruled supermoon — which will appear almost 14 percent bigger considering its proximity to the Earth — let's take a closer look at Libra's zodiac archetype. Aside from charming the whole world with its irresistible aesthetic and undeniable charisma, Libra's cardinal air is constantly seeking balance and equality. Depicted by the sign of the scales, Libra strives for social justice and equal opportunity.

When la luna reaches her peak of fullness, however, she sits directly opposite the sun which once again, represents a call for balance. For instance, with the sun — a symbol of the sacred masculine and physical identity — in aggressive Aries, there is an unquestionable surge of kickstart energy available, as well as an opportunity to tap into your inner warrior. Meanwhile, with the pink moon in Libra — a symbol of the divine feminine and your emotional foundation — there is an intuitive longing for peace and love.

The Emotional Meaning Of The Pink Supermoon In Libra

As you can probably already imagine, April's full pink moon has everything to do with finding balance within yourself amidst the current events. The T-Square among the sun, moon, and Jupiter-Pluto in Capricorn is the most challenging aspect activating this lunation. Pluto is drastic, transformative, and revealing; Jupiter is expansive and over-indulgent.

In structured Capricorn, this potent conjunction is here to remind you that everything in life is cyclical. For instance, powerful Pluto is putting a magnifying glass on the harsh realities taking place, while Jupiter instills hope and faith. There is nothing to be afraid of, especially when you learn how to keep your balance.

Venus' trine with structured Saturn is challenging you to upgrade your lifestyle, especially in terms of your finances, relationships, and creative intuition. Venus will also be in harmony with Mars and this will inspire you to stand up for your individual truth and freedom. The element air — a representation of unique perspectives and social atmosphere — will be incredibly prominent throughout this lunation.

In the end, the synergy between Mars-Venus-Saturn is here to enlighten the masses and create an environment fueled by love, equality, and collective consciousness.