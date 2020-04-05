All you need to do is gaze upon the beauty of a full moon to understand its power. There's even astrology to support that sentiment. This point of the lunar cycle is when the sun and the moon form an exact opposition, evoking emotional intensity and harsh realizations. In astrology, the sun rules over your external self while the moon rules over your internal self. When these two celestial bodies are at odds, it's difficult to hide your innate feelings and the truth almost always makes itself known in some way. Your April 2020 full pink moon horoscope will describe the truths that you have yet to uncover.

Rising through the night sky on April 7 at 10:34 p.m. ET, the full pink moon — which will be the biggest supermoon of the year — takes place in Libra. This cardinal air sign is symbolized by the scales, making balance and harmony central to its meaning. Typically, a full moon creates conflict between two extremes — how you want to feel versus how you really feel — and when a full moon is in Libra, you are encouraged to discover a middle ground between your vulnerability and your strength. Let this full moon show you the way to finding a happy medium in all facets of life.

However, you might feel as though you're spending this full moon stopping and starting. Libra is a cardinal sign that wants to push forward, but with Mars — planet of energy and vitality — in conjunction with Saturn — planet of limitations and restrictions — you may feel as though there's something standing in the way of what you want. However, if you can keep pushing — even when it feels like everything is against you — the rewards will be truly endless.

On the lighter side of things, this full moon does happen to be an incredibly romantic one. Libra is ruled by Venus — planet of love and friendship — and a full moon in Libra is bound to leave passion and partnership on your mind. As this full moon forms a trine with Venus, as well as sensual and sexual Mars, you may feel a primal desire for the one you love most and a willingness to make a connection for the long haul.

Aries

You're realizing something valuable about a relationship you may be involved in. It's time to officially seal the deal or part ways. But not only that, you're learning more about how you perceive relationships and how you can forge much stronger ones going forward.

Taurus

There are only so many hours in a day. It's time for you to utilize them to the best of your ability. Find a way to strike a balance between productivity and rest in a way that leaves you feeling empowered and refreshed. Too much of either one will leave you feeling lopsided.

Gemini

Your inner child never grows up. There will always be a part of you that wants to set judgment aside and create with freedom. There will always be a part of you that wants to have fun for the sake of having fun. Discover what's holding you back from experiencing your fullest joy.

Cancer

The world may be putting pressure on you to keep up with career commitments and make a name for yourself, but the real work starts at home. Put effort into creating a space where you feel safe, understood, and loved. It will help you with your achievements more than you know.

Leo

There's so much that needs to be said and so much that might be better left unsaid. Spend this time reexamining your communication habits. Find the courage to speak up when necessary and the wisdom to know when it's better to keep information to yourself.

Virgo

There's a big difference between what you want and what you need. If you're placing too much value on external comforts, it's time to realize that you are enough all on your own. Believe in yourself from a place of abundance, not scarcity, and watch how your world blossoms.

Libra

The person you're becoming may look nothing like the person you've been. However, it takes courage to make decisions that prepare you for the next phase of life. Don't ever let anyone or anything tell you who you are. The only person who truly knows yourself is you.

Scorpio

There is a part of you that no one ever sees, but that doesn't make it any less important. Spend this time working on your relationship with yourself and nurturing your innate spirituality. You might just discover something incredibly meaningful about your own power.

Sagittarius

It's time for you to reach out of your comfort zone and get to know a community of people in a deeper level. Everybody is connected and your actions when dealing with others have the power to affect the world. Do your part in making the world a better place.

Capricorn

The world is taking notice of your accomplishments and it's time for you to have the courage to make your next move and put yourself out there. Taking a risk does leave you vulnerable to failure, but it leaves you just as vulnerable to success. Be willing to take that risk.

Aquarius

You have the power to learn whatever you set your mind to. Even if the road is long and it feels impossible, every new skill begins with one baby step. Make the commitment to yourself and learn whatever it is you've been dying to learn about. You're hungry for a reason.

Pisces

Making sacrifices is never easy, but it's a necessary step in the process of growth. Find it in you to say goodbye to something that has no place in your future and is standing in the way of your own transformation. Leave behind the comfort of your cocoon so that you can fly away.