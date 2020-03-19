There's a reason basically every teen TV show has a spring fling dance. It goes to show you the effects of this magical season. In fact, spring 2020 will be the most romantic season for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

The spring kicks off on the first day of Aries season. This year, the sun will shift into Aries on March 19 at exactly 11:50 p.m. ET. It's a new beginning for both Mother Nature and the collective.

When looking to the stars for love and romance, your safest bet is to observe the type of interaction happening between Mars and Venus. Oddly enough, Venus will retrograde in Gemini this season, so it won't enter Cancer until the summer, which means Venus won't be difficult to pin down. On the contrary, she'll be checking into the Gemini suite for a minute.

Mars, on the other hand, will travel through rebellious Aquarius, which is totally compatible with Gemini, before entering Pisces later in May. Gemini and Pisces are both mutable zodiac signs, so these two will likely get a bit feisty toward the end of the season.

With that being said, here's what the spring holds for Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius:

Gemini: Things Are Serious And You Have Lots To Think About

Are you ready, Gemini? Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and relationships, and she's going to be in your sign until August. Granted, she will retrograde the majority of the time, which means there's a lot for you to reflect on this season. While love is certainly in the cards for you, it's not every day the goddess of love dedicates five months from her booked-and-busy schedule to cater to your relationships, values, and sensual pleasures. Truth is, you're not really big on commitment, and neither is Venus while traveling through your sign.

Given that Venus won't be working at her fullest potential, you could really stop and smell the roses for once. My advice: Don't get a full-blown makeover or invest in something more cosmetically permanent while Venus is retrograde. That's all.

Scorpio: You're Really Falling Deeply For Someone And It Shows

You're always thinking about sex, Scorpio. Although, with Venus backspinning through your sultry eighth house of intimate unions, joint ventures, and all things transactional, you're going to really have to talk about it this time. Admit it, you're the mysterious type who prefers to keep to themselves, but there's a time and place for everything. Your pleasure should always be a priority, and it's something you have every right to communicate with your partner.

Single? Not for long. Like I said, your thoughts on sex, along with your committed partnerships, are about to go through a Venusian makeover. Your traditional ruler, Mars, will also make a cameo. In Aquarius, the love language will revolve around your emotional foundation, and in Pisces, it will be about your ego. Hey, at least I warned you ahead of time.

Aquarius: There's Loads Of Mental Stimulation And Passion

Things are about to get interesting around here, Aquarius. Lady Venus will sashay through your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and passion this season for quite some time, but she'll also retrograde for a few weeks, too. Artistic and romantic inspiration are definitely likely, but once Venus retrogrades, you'll probably experience a change of heart, too. This doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, you will likely discover the beauty and attraction in people you would've never imagined. Venus is slowing down for a reason, and she wants you to slow down, too.

With go-getter Mars in your sign, you'll be as assertive as ever, so don't be afraid to go after what you want. This energy is dynamic and assertive. Again, Mars in your sign and Venus in Gemini is definitely something to look forward to.