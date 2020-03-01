Valentine's Day may be over, but love is certainly in the air this month. On March 4, Venus — planet of love, beauty, and pleasure — shifts into her sign of rulership, Taurus. That means March 2020 will be quite romantic, especially for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

There are a lot of different factors to consider when looking to the stars for love. Evidently, the goddess of love plays the role of the celestial damsel. But if you think her Venusian lure is already romantic enough, wait until she lines up with red-hot Mars or rebellious Uranus. It takes two to tango.

Oddly enough, Lady Venus will be meeting with electric Uranus — planet of chaos, rebellion, and unexpected change — on March 8, which also happens to be International Women's Day. Don't you just love the divine timing? Aside from being major feminine power vibes, this supercharged conjunction could spark a number of impromptu love stories and exhilarating attractions. Uranus loves surprises, so stay tuned. The goddess of coquetry will also line up with Mars later in the month, which will totally turn things up a notch. This is business meets pleasure, if you know what I mean.

Shutterstock

Taurus: Your Magnetism Is Out Of This World

What are you going to do with those come-hither eyes, Taurus? With your irresistible planetary ruler, Venus, sitting alongside revolutionary Uranus in your sign, it's all eyes on you. Lady Venus brings the sensual charms — which complement you so well, of course — and Uranus adds a bit of eccentricity, making you quite difficult to resist.

Aside from the possibility of being greeted with some unexpected cash, this Venus-Uranus conjunction could also bring a sudden attraction. If you're in a relationship, however, this exhilarating energy is ideal for thinking outside the box, especially in terms of romance.

Virgo: You're In The Mood For Adventure

Take a walk on the wild side, Virgo. You're not a fan of venturing into unknown territory, but with Venus shaking her tail feather via your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and opportunity, you might suddenly realize there is beauty in taking risks.

Venus will conjunct Uranus in this area of your chart, so if you've been preparing for an entrepreneurial project, this will give you a major boost of inspiration. Meanwhile, go-getter Mars will ignite your expressive fifth house of creativity, fun, and romance, before forming a harmonious trine with Lady Venus. If you're single, this delicious trine might even connect you with an interesting prospect, perhaps someone worldly and philosophical.

Scorpio: You're Making Exciting Connections

You never know what could happen, Scorpio. Although, with lovely Venus twirling through your committed seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships, your love life could suddenly go through a honeymoon phase of sorts. If you're coupled, Venus will bring charm and grace to your current pairing, while those of you who are single feel a sudden desire to connect.

Once Venus meets with rebellious Uranus, however, things could go either which way. For instance, his could inspire a sudden desire for freedom within your relationships or spark some electric connections. Mars — your traditional ruler — will line up with Venus later in the month, and this stability-loving energy is ideal for clear and productive exchanges.

Capricorn: You're Well Aware Of Your Powers Of Attraction

You know how to make an entrance, Capricorn. With Venus sashaying through your expressive fifth house of fun, creativity, and romance, you'll be feeling as confident as ever. This area of your chart is the heart of your birth chart; it has everything to do with love and the genuine joy you feel inside.

However, once Venus meets with electric Uranus, you could run into an exciting opportunity, either artistically or romantically. Also, with red-hot Mars in your sign, utterly dynamic is an understatement. You know what you want and you're not afraid to get it, Capricorn. Mars will align with Lady Venus later in the month, which means you could decide to make a move.