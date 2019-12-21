There's something undeniably magical about this time of year. Aside from the season kicking off right around the holidays, it's also cuffing season, which means people will be pairing up, looking for a partner to keep them warm and cozy. And Aries, Taurus, and Pisces will experience the most love-filled cuffing season ever. Yes, these three zodiac signs will have the most romantic winter 2020, and it's all because of the upcoming Venus transits.

Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, so live will quite literally be in the air. Plus, there will be two powerful eclipses during these particular three months, so you can expect even more changes.

A new moon solar eclipse will take place on Dec. 26, in the structured sign of Saturn-ruled Capricorn. Eclipses bring life-altering events, and in the Cancer-Capricorn axis, these events are likely related to your sense of security vs. your public reputation.

The next eclipse of this particular series takes place on Jan. 10, and in the hypersensitive sign of Cancer. This eclipse will be a full moon eclipse, which means it will more than likely trigger an ending of sorts, especially in regard to your emotional foundation.

Change is coming for you this winter, Aries, Taurus, and Pisces; change in the form of romance.

Aries: You'll Look And Feel Your Best

Thriving is an understatement for this winter season. For starters, Venus' shift into Aquarius will instantly caramelize your 11th house of friendship groups and extended network, which means your social life will be lit. This Venusian transit may not be so romantic, per se, but it will still bring some charming energy nonetheless. Who knows? You might even meet an interesting prospect through a friend or coworker.

Fast forward to Feb. 7, the planet of irresistible pleasures shifts into your sign for almost a month of dynamic exchanges and fiery passions. This, of course, will also add more charm and beauty to your sassy personality. Trust me, when Venus touches your sign, you can get away with anything.

Taurus: You Will Indulge In The Pleasures Of Life

Mars, the planet of desire, red-hot passions and assertion, slides in adventurous Sagittarius via your eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions on Jan. 3. This sultry transit will definitely put a spotlight on your smoldering passions, energizing and revitalizing your spicy exchanges. Also, with Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, getting acquainted with your exotic ninth house of travel, foreign affairs, and publishing, you might even decide to embark on a romantic journey with someone long distance, or perhaps meet someone while traveling abroad. Anything is possible during this time.

Your sensual ruling planet will make a dreamy pit stop in Pisces via your third house of immediate circles before she makes herself at home in your sign on Mar. 4. This will bring pleasure, comfort, and something unexpected, thanks to electric Uranus.

Pisces: All Of Your Fantasies Will Come True

The winter season kicks off with sensual Venus whispering sweet nothings via your secretive 12th house in Aquarius before it officially enters your sign on Jan. 13. Once Venus swims into the depths of your sign, Mercury the messenger will make its official debut in freedom-loving Aquarius via your 12th house of closure, so something tells me you might either receive an interesting message from a soulmate, or perhaps partake in an important conversation that could bring your soul closure.