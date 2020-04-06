A powerful shift is happening in and all around you. As the days go by, you will continue noticing these changes, both personally and collectively. The spiritual meaning of the April 2020 full pink moon has everything to do with nourishing your inner equilibrium, but more importantly, it's here to inspire collective consciousness. Whether you believe it, there is always a silver lining to the chaos.

Everyone knows the universe works in mysterious ways, but there really is nothing more paradoxical than what's happening right this very moment. Despite the overwhelming horror and toxicity stemming from this severe pandemic, people all over the world are more united than ever, especially thanks to technology.

When you hold onto the goodness and share the light with your peers, you're already creating a divine frequency that is powerful enough to heal the masses. It may or may not be hard to believe, but when you stop and reflect on your legitimate fortunes (i.e. your family, the roof over your head, your health, etc.), you are practicing gratitude, which goes a very long way.

An Enlightening Pink Supermoon In Libra

On Tuesday, April 7 at 10:34 p.m. ET, there will be a blessed full moon in the justice-seeking sign of Libra. As if it could be more magical, this lunation will also be a supermoon, given its close proximity to the Earth — the biggest supermoon of the year, to be more precise. Like everything Libra-like, this full moon will be just as gracious as it is lovely to admire, so mark your calendars and enjoy the view.

Although, there's a lot more to this cardinal air sign than you think. While there's no denying a Libra's fatal charm, their zodiac archetype goes much deeper than their Venusian superficialities. For instance, it's no wonder Libra is depicted by the sign of the scales; this cardinal air sign is constantly striving for social justice and equal opportunity. Besides, the whole world is looking for balance as we speak.

Also, balance doesn't just resonate with the essence of Libra; it also has everything to do with the full moon phase. When the moon reaches her peak of fullness, she sits directly opposite the sun and this symbolizes the unity between the divine feminine and sacred masculine. Balance really is everything but nothing compares to the aspects of this particular lunation.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The Pink Supermoon In Libra

The essence of equality is a given during this Venus-ruled lunation, but a powerful T-Square will surely bring the fire. Both the sun and the moon will be activated by a potent Jupiter-Pluto conjunction. Jupiter is abundance, expansion, optimism, and faith; Pluto is cathartic, karmic, shadowy, and transformative. In Capricorn, these two heavenly bodies are reminding you of the circle of life.

Jupiter might no necessarily thrive when in Capricorn — especially with Pluto's shadow hovering — but this doesn't take away from the hopeful inspiration. The sun in Aries is courageous and assertive while the Libra moon longs for peace and love. Together, this celestial synergy is saying, "There is nothing to be afraid of." Truth is, maintaining a healthy balance and having faith in yourself is the best medicine.

Venus will also be in harmony with Mars and Saturn; this is definitely challenging you to find structure in your current relationships and perhaps become more disciplined with your finances. However, this cluster of cosmic goodness will ultimately inspire you to stand up for yourself and everything you believe in. Where there is faith, there is justice.