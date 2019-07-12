I can never decide on which Jo Bro and J Sister relationship is my favorite, but here's one thing I know for certain: I would take any of their rings in a heartbeat. (Don't get me wrong, dear husband — I love my ring, but you could basically skate on the surface of the J Sister's diamonds). Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas' engagement and wedding rings are works of art, and each ring is somehow as uniquely gorgeous as the women themselves. Sorry for gushing — I'm simply a sucker for these three.

Everyone knows that Kevin, Joe, and Nick can put on an incredible show, but you probably didn't realize that they all have immaculate taste in jewelry, too. In fact, all of their wives' rings are custom-made, and all of them cost at least as much as a semester at a private college, including room and board. I've dug deep to find out all the details about the ladies' stunning sparklers, and if these rings aren't worthy of your wedding Pinterest board, then I'm not sure what is. Seriously, just take a look at these iced-out rings and bands and you'll definitely see what I mean.

Danielle Jonas Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Jonas proposed to Danielle on July 2, 2009 (and they just celebrated the 10-year anniversary of that day, if you can believe it). On that early Wednesday morning on Danielle's doorstep in New Jersey, Kevin presented her with the engagement ring that he designed himself with jeweler Jacob & Co.: "a three-carat cushion-cut diamond ring set in platinum above double shank band with 210 round pave diamonds," reported People in an exclusive announcement. According to The Engagement Ring Bible, the rock set Kevin back an estimated $75k. Just a few months later, the two tied the knot on Dec. 19, 2009, in Oheka Castle on Long Island. To her already-blinged-out ring finger, Danielle added another custom-designed Jacob & Co. piece: an 18-carat white gold wedding band encrusted with round-cut brilliant diamonds totaling 3.83 carats. I think it's safe to say that Kevin nailed it.

Priyanka Chopra John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Nick Jonas told Vogue that he got on one knee the first time that he and Priyanka Chopra met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in 2017, he did it again with an actual proposal at midnight on the day of Priyanka's 36th birthday (July 18, 2018) while in Crete. Nick had shut down a Tiffany & Co. in London a few weeks before to pick out a ring with his brothers. As WP Diamonds president Andrew Brown told E! News, the ring is a "high-quality cushion-cut weighing around 4 carats," and he estimated the rock to have cost around $200k. The custom ring also features baguette diamonds on each side (because one diamond is obviously never enough). When the two married on Dec. 1, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, they exchanged a pair of Chopard bands. According to E! News, Priyanka's band is a custom piece from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, "featuring 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds with an east/west setting in platinum." That's some serious bling, girl.