I don't mean to be controversial (especially in the wake of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's epic wedding weekend in France), but I must confess: for me, Kevin and Danielle Jonas are still the ultimate #couplegoals with it comes to Jo Bro and J Sister relationships. (Don't @ me.) Joe and Nick's relationships may be talked about much more than Kevin's, but that's only partly because they're new. The original Mr. and Mrs. Jonas go way back — a decade back, to be precise. If you haven't yet seen the photo of Kevin Jonas proposing to Danielle Jonas, allow me to take you back 10 years to when it became official.

On July 2, 2009, then 21-year-old Kevin flew directly from a Jonas Brothers concert in Vancouver to New Jersey in order to propose to then 22-year-old Danielle. In honor of their 10-year engage-iversary, Kevin shared a picture of the moment on Twitter, and OMG, be still my heart. "10 years ago I asked @daniellejonas to spend the rest of life with me," he tweeted alongside the pic. "I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to go through this life with you. I love you so much! Thank you for saying yes!"

As one doesn't typically expect a proposal to come early on a Wednesday morning, Danielle was pretty shocked — so shocked, in fact, that she barely even noticed the stunning three-carat cushion-cut diamond ring (which Kevin designed himself with jeweler Jacob & Co). "I didn’t see the ring for a while because I couldn’t believe what he just asked me,” she confessed to People.

Luckily, she wasn't too caught off guard to respond. "She said yes, yes, yes, like, 500 times super fast in a row," Kevin told People. "It was tough performing last night, knowing that I was going to ask the biggest question in my life to the most amazing girl in the world." All together now: awwww.

In a joint statement released to Us Magazine, Kevin's parents said,

Our hearts are filled with joy today and we are happy to share with you that our son Kevin has asked Danielle for her hand in marriage. Her answer was yes, and it is such a blessing that she will be joining our family. Kevin and Danielle have not yet set a date. Family is very dear to us, and we hope we have raised Kevin to be a wonderful man and husband. Please join us in our family’s celebration and in congratulating Kevin and Danielle. Thank you for all of your support.

Little bros Joe and Nick released a joint congratulations of their own from the Jonas Brothers' Twitter, saying, "congrats big brother.....Dani welcome to the family, we can't wait to have you join us on the road! love Joe and Nick."

They may have been young, but considering that Kevin and Danielle now share two daughters and almost 10 years of marital bliss together, I'd say they made the right call in tying the knot. By the way, does anyone want to sign my petition to get E!'s Married to Jonas back on the air?