If you're like me, then the "Sucker" music video didn't just thrill you because it meant the Jonas Brothers were back — it also gave the criminally underrated Kevin and Danielle Jonas time to shine. Being a family man has kept Kevin from being appreciated as much as Joe and Nick have been, but now, all three Jonas brothers have traded in their purity rings for wedding bands, and the playing field has leveled. I think it's high time to get Kevin the attention he deserves, which is why I'm taking on Kevin and Danielle Jonas' relationship timeline for your reading pleasure.

The oldest Jo Bro and the original Mrs. Jonas have been a couple for so long that it's hard to remember a time when they weren't together (and I bet very few of you remember the gem that was Married to Jonas). On the series, which premiered in August 2012 on E! and ran through May of the following year, viewers were given an insider's look into the couple's second year of marriage as they adjusted to life in the New Jersey township of Denville. However, I'm going to take it back even further to revisit where power couple Kevin and Danielle first began.

Kevin and Danielle Meet in May 2007 Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before the Jonas Brothers' self-titled second studio album shot them into superstardom, Danielle Deleasa was a hairdresser living with her family in Denville, New Jersey, who met Kevin Jonas while both were vacationing in the Bahamas in May 2007. According to People, Kevin spotted Danielle walking down the beach wearing a flower in her hair, and he was instantly smitten. The future Mrs. Jonas contemplated whether hanging out with Kevin rather than her family (who she was there with) was worth her time. "I didn’t know who the Jonas Brothers were," she admitted to People in 2009. But Kevin was persistent, and after getting Danielle's phone number from her older sister, he figured out which flight she was on and called her as soon as her plane landed back in New Jersey. “It was kind of creepy,” he admitted during a 2012 appearance on Chelsea Lately to promote Married to Jonas. “[She] probably [shouldn't have] stayed with me, but she did.”

Kevin Proposes in July 2009 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a little more than two years after they first met, a then 21-year-old Kevin flew directly from a Jonas Brothers concert in Vancouver to New Jersey in order to propose to then 22-year-old Danielle. On her doorstep, he presented her with a gorgeous three-carat cushion-cut diamond ring that he designed himself with jeweler Jacob & Co. For Kevin, the element of surprise was key. "It was tough performing last night, knowing that I was going to ask the biggest question in my life to the most amazing girl in the world,” he told People soon after he popped the question. Danielle was so shocked by the early Wednesday morning proposal that she could barely take in the rock. "I didn’t see the ring for a while because I couldn’t believe what he just asked me,” she confessed to People.

They marry in December 2009 Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A few months after his proposal, Kevin and Danielle tied the knot in a traditional ceremony wedding in Oheka Castle on Long Island in front of over 400 guests (despite the fact that it took place during a blizzard). Danielle chose to wear a strapless tulle and Chantilly lace Vera Wang gown, which she accessorized with a silk-and-crystal flower in her hair, as a nod to the flower she wore in her hair when she and Kevin first met. The couple couldn't stop smiling the entire night. "We’re so happy that we’re finally married and we were able to share the special moment with family, friends and loved ones," they said in a joint statement to People soon after the wedding.

They buy their first home in Denfeld, New Jersey, in February 2011 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During their second year of marriage, the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas bought a home in Denville, New Jersey, where Danielle was raised (and not far from Kevin's own hometown of Wyckoff, New Jersey). Set on an acre of land and boasting a wine cellar, a 3-D home theater, and an in-ground salt-water pool, you could say that this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath mansion wasn't quite your typical newlywed starter home. The home also served as the set of Married to Jonas.

They move in 2013 while expecting their first child Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After finding out that baby number one was on her way, Kevin and Danielle decided to upgrade their home (because, you know, five bedrooms simply isn't enough for a family of three). They purchased a Boonton Township home and razed it, creating their own home from scratch through Kevin's new real-estate development company, JonasWerner. As well as a wine cellar and a salt-water pool, their new home also featured a putting green, a bocce court, and a cigar lounge (which made a TV appearance on the DIY Network show Man Caves).

They welcome their first child, Alena Rose, in February 2014 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once they were settled into their new Morris County home, Kevin and Danielle welcomed their first child, Alena Rose, in February 2014. The two spoke to E! soon after to share the news and express how overjoyed they were. "She is precious!" they said in a joint statement. "We could not be more excited to start building our family together."

They have a second daughter, Valentina Angelina, in October 2016 Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple's second daughter, Valentina Angelina, arrived in October 2016, making then two-and-a-half-year-old Alena a big sister. Kevin and Danielle announced the news to People soon after Valentina's birth. "We are so excited to welcome our new baby girl, Valentina Angelina Jonas, to the world today," they said in a joint statement. "She is healthy and beautiful and we couldn’t be happier!” They also noted that Alena couldn't wait for the new addition to come home so she could "start being a big sister.”

They move for the third time in 2017 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple sold their custom-built Booton Township home in March 2017 in order to move their family of four to a new home in the Lake Valhalla section of Montville, New Jersey. Once again, Kevin worked with his real-estate development company, JonasWerner, in order to design their new dream home.