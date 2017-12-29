Photos Of Kylie Jenner Then Vs. Now Prove How Much She's Changed Over The Years

Let's go back, back to the beginning. It was a simpler time. Trump wasn't president, the iPhone 6 didn't exist, and Kylie Jenner was just a kid. When the Kardashians embarked on the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner was just an average 9-year-old girl living in California. Sure, her father was already an Olympic gold athlete and her mom was destined to take over the world, but still. Life was "normal." These photos of Kylie Jenner show how much she's changed since then.

In the past eight years, Jenner has embarked on a transformative journey you and I will never understand. She's purchased her own home, launched a multimillion dollar company, gained 100 million followers on Instagram, starred in her own TV series, graced Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, and is reportedly becoming a mother, all before she can legally drink. We've watched her survive love and heartbreak, and quietly move from the background to the foreground of her family's fame.

If you're still living in 2013 and think Kim Kardashian's divorce to Kris Humphries is the most interesting thing about this family, my friend, you're dead wrong.

Walk with me.

2010

Valerie Macon / Stringer

Man, nothing beats an old-fashioned bobby pin holding back some bangs. At this point, KUWTK already had two seasons under its belt, and Jenner was getting her sea (red carpet) legs.

2011

Jesse Grant / Contributor

LOOK AT THIS. It's only been one year and she's upped her poise and grace like whoa. It was the days of heavy eyeliner and loads of lip gloss.

2012

Chelsea Lauren / Stringer

Welcome to our first look at a slightly edgier Jenner. Here, she's rocking a serious smokey eye and a big bun that says, "I mean business. I think."

2013

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Oh, snap. It's getting sultry in here. Jenner is already experimenting with a wild lip color and rocking that signature, luscious, brown Kardashian hair.

2014

Jon Kopaloff / Contributor

ENTER KYLIE'S FAMOUS LIPS STAGE RIGHT. Between 2013 and 2014, Jenner went through perhaps her largest transformation and debuted her now-famous lips. Little did we know how much this move would change all of our lives.

2015

Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor

By now, Jenner's found her groove. She's gorgeous. She's mysterious. She's fierce. She literally sparkles and the world is paying close attention. Move over, Kim.

2016

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In her late teens, Jenner began to seriously experiment with fashion, wigs, and makeup. Oh yeah, this is also the year she invented Kylie Cosmetics. (Maybe you've heard of it.) Her success as an entrepreneur eventually landed her on the 2017 Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for Retail and E-commerce.

2017

Neilson Barnard / Staff

In perhaps her most iconic look ever, Jenner fully transformed from average girl-next-door into a major celebrity wearing literal Versace at the Met Gala. By now, fans have fully jumped onto the Kylie Jenner bandwagon, and we can't go a day without checking in on what our girl is up to.

Headed into 2018

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This leads us to today. This might be a picture of Jenner wearing a regular t-shirt, but it also might be a picture of her hiding a baby bump. We're currently headed into 2018, and by now you've heard the rumors that she is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

While she's been doing an amazing job staying away from the limelight, we can't help but keep our eyes on this fascinating and successful woman.

Just remember, if Kylie can do all of this in less than a decade, you can probably figure out how to make fajitas at home. (That's what I'm telling myself, anyway.)

