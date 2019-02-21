You guys know I've really been singing Meghan Markle's praises when it comes to her pregnancy style, and believe me, I've got no intentions of stoping, nor does Markle intent to stop serving said ~lewks~. However, she did decide do give herself a break just this once, and honestly, I stan her Me Time as much as I stan a great dress or fire high heel. Meghan Markle wearing athleisure in NYC after her baby shower is a totally different look for her, but at seven months pregnant, the mom-to-be has a right to relax every once in a while! And after celebrating with all her friends, who can blame her for wanting to take it easy on the flight home before returning to her royal lifestyle?

While royals aren't afraid of trying out the trends, be they soft velvet accessories, edgy combat boots, you name it, athleisure is the one style I've never really seen them sport, pun intended. That said, looking dolled up from head-to-toe 24/7 is a difficult job for anyone, even someone as naturally gorg as Markle, so I don't blame her for seeking out some comfy clothes every once in a while. Some paparazzi pics were snapped as Markle left the Mark Hotel in New York City, following a star-studded baby shower celebration attended by Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and oddly enough, not me. I give a great baby shower gift, but I guess Markle will never know. Her loss.

TBH, all this look is telling me is that Markle rocks a baseball cap as effortlessly as she rocks a tiara:

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

When I wear leggings and sneakers, I look straight-from-the-gym sloppy, but Markle makes athleisure werk, honey. On her feet, it looks like she's wearing a pair of Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers ($180, adidas.com), and she's paired the kicks with black leggings and a black athletic zip-up. If her track record of selling out items is any indication, I have a feeling Adidas is about to see a rise in sales of the Ultraboost, because honestly now I'm even debating a pair. If they're duchess-approved, long flight-approved, and pregnancy-approved, they must be pretty comfortable.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Markle's black hat had the word "RECTIFY" written across it, and was possibly borrowed from friend and shower attendee Abigail Spencer, who was on both Suits as well as the series Rectify, hence the hat. Spencer actually had the hat on when she arrived to the baby shower, so perhaps she lended it to Markle to shield her face from the paparazzi. Great friend alert!

Overtop the all-black ensemble, Markle sported one of her signature camel coats, and she touted a large black tote, which may or may not have doubled as her carry-on item for the plane. Here's hoping it was filled with lots of realxing skincare and fun bridal shower souvenirs, Meghan!

Hopefully the queen can excuse Markle's casual attire, just this once:

IMHO, Markle rocks a laid-back look as well as she does a full-on duchess ensemble. I don't expect to see the queen sporting Adidas anytime soon, but I think we can still safely deem this athleisure look as royal-approved.