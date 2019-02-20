It's all happening, you guys! Meghan Markle is just a few months away from giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, and she's reportedly already getting ready to celebrate the royal babe-to-be with some of her closest friends in the most amazing way. The Duchess of Sussex flew from London to New York City on Feb. 15 for a five-day trip that will reportedly conclude with a small gathering of her super lucky girl squad members in the penthouse suite of The Mark Hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Meghan Markle's baby shower details sound epic AF, you guys, so prepare to be blown away.

OK, so according to Vanity Fair, the party will take place at The Mark on Feb. 20 (even though the festivities were originally reported to have gone down on Feb. 19). Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for confirmation on the report, but they declined to comment.

The shower will reportedly be held in the hotel's massive $75,000-a-night penthouse suite, which is just so baller. I mean, this thing is spread out over two floors and features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and an outdoor terrace overlooking Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

I'm not jealous, you are.

The aspirational affair will reportedly kick off with a flower-arranging lesson accompanied by a dessert-tasting experience overseen by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who will reportedly be on hand to greet Meghan and her guests upon their arrival in the suite.

So freaking glam! Oh, and get this: Tatler is also reporting that the entire bash was organized and paid for by Meghan's close friend, tennis superstar Serena Williams, who will be hosting the lavish event with Amal Clooney.

Is Billy McFarland selling tickets to this thing? Because TBH, I would totally buy one.

Anyway, the shower will reportedly bring together around 20 of Meghan's closest friends, including stylist Jessica Mulroney, designer Misha Nonoo, publicist Celine Khavarani, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group chairman Bonnie Hammer — who gave Meghan her job on Suits — and Meghan's former Suits costar Abigail Spencer.

Meanwhile, when Spencer rolled up to The Mark on Feb. 19 to join Meghan for a visit to the Met Breuer followed by lunch at The Surrey, she reportedly arrived carrying a gift bag with blue tissue paper, leading onlookers to speculate that perhaps Meghan and Harry are having a baby boy!

According to E! News, however, the shower decor will definitely be more girly. "The flowers [delivered] were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source explained. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines."

Either way, Meghan is excited to be back in NYC and celebrating her baby-to-be with her fave posse.

"The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” a source told Harper's Bazaar. "This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments."

So sweet.

But now I just want to know if Sarah Rafferty is gonna turn up at the shindig. I mean, you can't have a party with Donna, right?