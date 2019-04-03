Spoiler Alert: Kourtney Kardashian's natural makeup tutorial isn't technically meant to be an ASMR video, but it might as well be, because I could literally listen to her voice and have it playing in the background for the rest of my life. Her calm, low, monotonous tone is oddly soothing, and I seriously love it — in fact, the only thing better than her speaking voice is her beauty routine, the details of which she dishes in the new video posted to Vogue's YouTube account. The account has posted a variety of these celebrity-in-bathroom makeup routines, dubbed their "Beauty Secrets" series, and everyone from Rihanna to Cindy Crawford has taken a turn, not to mention Kourt's sisters, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall. This time around, it was Kourtney's time to shine.

Kardashian's video was timed perfectly with the launch of her new lifestyle and wellness website, Poosh, and if you haven't already scoped it out, I suggest you do so ASAP. It's chock full of tips on styling, entertaining, home decor, parenthood, and of course, beauty. Personally, I've been on the site since the second it went live, but reading articles and seeing Kardashian in action are two totally different things, so I was thrilled when I saw she'd done a "Beauty Secrets" video for Vogue's YouTube account.

As soon as the video began, I was blown away by Kardashian's complexion:

Hi, how do I get skin that smooth and radiant? Do tell, Kourt! Unlike her sisters, Kardashian is a fan of a natural makeup look and believes in prioritizing clean beauty, so while I recognized pretty much every product Kylie and Kim pulled out during their tutorials, I was expecting to be a bit more surprised when it came to Kourtney's faves.

Kourtney started off with her morning skincare routine, which began with a purifying mask:

She mixed the Root Science Detox: Clarifying Mineral Mask ($60, bloomingdales.com) with honey, and of course, the mask is now sold out. The power of the Kardashians! She mentioned her recent experience trying the Hanacure face mask with sister, Kim, and claims to prefer this one by far.

While masking, Kardashian applied her DIY lip scrub, the recipe for which is on Poosh, natch. After removing her mask, she wipes her face with pre-soaked pads recommended by her dermatologist, and then applies the Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum ($300, bloomingdales.com), which she describes as one of her all-time favorites used both day and night. After venting about celery juice sometimes leaving her dehydrated, she then mists her skin to refresh, adding that even plain old water will do the trick.

After pressing in an oil, she prepares for a PSA on wearing sunscreen, so ladies and gentlemen, listen up!

"Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it's raining, sunny," she insists. She loves the Elta MD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 ($32, dermstore.com), which even has hyaluronic acid for bonus skincare benefits. "I used to always be afraid of sunscreen and think it would break me out," she confesses, but now that she's all in, she makes sure to wear it every single day.

"Doping my skincare is, like, a moment of the day that I have to myself," shares Kardashian, adding, "I think doing my makeup is not something I look as forward to, because I love getting my makeup done." When a makeup artist is at work, she can multitask and get other things done, but in this video she's our makeup artist, so onto the routine!

"In living your best life, not every single thing can be perfectly scoring well," she says, acknowledging that not all of her makeup favorites are clean beauty products, "So we do our best."

Kardashian applies foundation with her hands for a natural blend, and after using a mini sponge to press in concealer, she goes for the first of her sisterly faves: the KKW Beauty Cream Contour Stick ($18, kkwbeauty.com).

Unlike Kim, she doesn't draw lines all over her face, and instead applies the product to the back of her hand first:

"This is a once in a while if you just want a little extra," she says of the contour stick, and after touching up with some concealer, she then goes back in with bronzer on her eyes and cheeks. BTW, she notes she never wears blush.

After applying mascara, she moves onto her second sister-created product: the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in Dolce K ($12, kyliecosmetics.com), with which she slightly overlines:

"I use Kim and Kylie's lines for different things," Kourtney dishes. "I think it's amazing how they've both come up with different products. They're both serving my different makeup needs." I'm living for all the sister shoutouts! With that, she adds lipstick, taps on RMS Living Luminizer in Champagne Rose ($38, sephora.com), fills in her brows, and finally, sets her look.

Voila! Glowy and gorgeous:

"I'll watch my sisters do makeup tutorials, and I'm like, 'we do makeup so differently.' All of us," she says, and it couldn't be more true. To see the full routine in action, check out the video on Vogue's channel, and for a complete list of Kourtney's products, peep the lineup on Poosh now.